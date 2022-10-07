Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is set to host the Al Ain Brain Symposium on 8th October 2022 at the Ayla Grand Hotel in Al Ain.

The academic initiative is being managed by the Neurosurgery Department, in collaboration with the ICU, Radiology, Neurology, and Emergency Medicine Departments. The symposium will serve as a platform to demonstrate advanced care for complex brain neurosurgical conditions, presented by expert speakers from across the UAE and led by Tawam Hospital.

The symposium is aimed to facilitate discussions regarding the latest neurological updates in key areas of neurosurgery and neuroscience. Additionally, it will function as a networking platform for leading healthcare professionals from the UAE interested in complex brain conditions such as neurovascular disorders and stroke, neuro-oncology, and skull-based tumors, neuro-trauma and pediatric neurosurgical conditions, and epilepsy.

Elaborating further on the symposium, Dr Mohammed Asha, Consultant Neurosurgeon specializing in brain tumors and skull base surgery, Tawam Hospital, SEHA: said: “The Neurosurgery Department is extremely proud to organize the Al Ain Brain Symposium, on behalf of SEHA and Tawam Hospital. We have carefully designed the agenda to formulate a dedicated event featuring eminent neurosurgeons from across the UAE to discuss the management of complex brain conditions from a multidisciplinary perspective. We have an impressive line-up of keynote speakers and insightful panel discussions covering major areas of neurosurgery and neuroscience with a focus on complex brain surgical conditions.’’

The UAE is fast becoming a major medical tourism hub, providing world-class care for all patients with complex brain conditions from all over the MENA region. Tawam Hospital is a center of excellence for the management of complex brain conditions, especially brain tumors. Tawam is a JCI accredited, integrated, and tertiary referral hospital encompassing major specialties and medical facilities such as ICU, ER, MRI, X-Ray, pathology, laboratory, pharmacy, specialty clinics, and academic programs, with highly experienced and qualified medical consultants, and characterized by an efficient appointment process and less waiting time.