The multidisciplinary team used multiparametric MRI scans to detect the cancer and special state of the art biopsy setup.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Doctors at Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, successfully diagnosed and treated a patient with undetectable prostate cancer after several hospitals could not identify the reason behind his elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels.

The 56-year-old patient had a total of five investigative biopsies conducted at several hospitals, with all returning negative results. Despite his elevated PSA levels, all of the five set of the biopsies failed to detect any cancer.

The doctors at Tawam Hospital used a new diagnostic measure called a multiparametric MRI scan (mpMRI) which is now performed routinely at Tawam before performing and biopsies on the Prostate.

This specialized scan is conducted on the prostate and in this instance, allowed doctors to localize and visualize the cancerous tissue enabling them to proceed with MRI/Ultrasound Fusion Biopsy of the prostate.

The technique facilitated a biopsy using an ultrasound machine coupled with the guidance of an MRI machine, which enabled the accurate targeting of the cancer. MRI/Ultrasound fusion guided biopsy combines a specialized magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan with an ultrasound image to help urologists precisely target the area of the prostate that needs to be biopsied.

Due to this advanced technique, doctors were able to confirm the presence of cancer, and the patient has since been treated successfully.

Dr. Aftab Ahmed Bhati, Consultant Urologist, Tawam hospital, at SEHA, said: “The patient had endured quite a lot. Having a total of six biopsies conducted is no easy feat for anyone. We’re pleased to have finally detected this cancer an early stage. The Diagnosis of the cancer is confirmed and treated very successfully. We except an outcome and a very good possibility of the complete cure from the cancer and to live a normal life without any restriction to life or activities.”

The patient said: “The time before my diagnosis was extremely difficult. It was frustrating, not having any answers and the uncertainty surrounding my health was mentally and physically taxing. I was about to give up following my fifth biopsy but luckily, I came to Tawam Hospital.

Dr. Aftab and the team conducted a different type of scan to make an accurate diagnosis. Following my diagnosis and treatment, I feel as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I cannot thank the team enough and will continue to come in for my regular check-ups and screening. I strongly encourage all men to visit their doctors; please do not wait and get checked.”

High PSA levels could be a sign of prostate cancer or a different condition like prostatitis or an enlarged prostate. There are a number of symptoms to look out for, and if you do experience any of these symptoms, please visit your doctor:

Pain and/or a "burning sensation".

Frequent urination, especially during the nighttime.

Trouble starting urination or stopping urination once in progress.

Sudden erectile dysfunction.

Blood in either urine or semen.

Tawam Hospital is a JCI accredited, integrated and tertiary referral hospital encompassing major specialties and medical facilities such as ICU, ER, MRI, X-Ray, pathology, laboratory, pharmacy, specialty clinics, academic programs hospital with highly experienced and qualified medical consultants, and characterized by an efficient appointment process and less waiting time.

To find out more about Tawam Hospital’s surgical capabilities, please call 800 50 or visit www.seha.ae/. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on 02-4102200.