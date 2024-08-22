Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: TAWAL, the leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, recently organized an appreciation ceremony for its success of its partners during the 1445 Hajj season in Jeddah. The event was attended by several company leaders, senior officials from stc Group, and representatives from local and international success partners such as Ericsson and Nokia. The ceremony included a comprehensive review of key achievements, how challenges were overcome, and the provision of effective solutions for digital infrastructure. Additionally, suggestions for improvements related to future Hajj season preparations were shared.

This recognition was in celebration of the tremendous success in digital enablement witnessed during the last Hajj season, particularly in providing the best telecommunications infrastructure services in collaboration with various partners. This effort contributed to improved coverage levels and increased capacity. The event aimed to strengthen the cooperation and deepen relationships with partners to continue developing and providing communications and information technology infrastructure services to all operators — all in accordance with the highest quality standards and in cooperation with the relevant authorities and Hajj committees

The ceremony also reflects the company's commitment to highlighting the efforts of its partners in the success of the Hajj season and documenting their shared achievements.

TAWAL is Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated IT infrastructure provider. TAWAL owns a portfolio of over 21,000 telecom towers in five countries. The company is expanding its reach across new cities and rural areas in Saudi Arabia, with the scope of its operations now extending to a wide range of countries in Asia and across Europe.