Cairo, Egypt – Tatweer Misr, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has officially announced the launch of its first hospitality brand, Bay House, in strategic collaboration with Brassbell Hospitality Group, a company renowned for its smart hospitality solutions. This launch reflects Tatweer Misr’s continued commitment to delivering added value and an integrated, elevated experience across its developments.

Bayhouse is currently available in the company’s North Coast projects, D- Bay & Fouka Bay. This step aims to extend a premium hospitality experience across Egypt’s most prominent integrated urban communities.

The introduction of Bay House highlights Tatweer Misr’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients by offering innovative, lifestyle-enhancing hospitality services. The collaboration with Brassbell Hospitality group—a market leader in upscale serviced apartments and boutique hotels across Egypt and Saudi Arabia—demonstrates Tatweer Misr’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence across all touchpoints.

The decision to partner with Brassbell hospitality group is driven by the company’s proven ability to deliver advanced hospitality solutions that merge professional property management with commercial expertise. With a data-driven operational model supported by modern technologies, Brassbell ensures high operational efficiency and a superior guest experience—an approach that aligns seamlessly with Tatweer Misr’s vision of maximizing investment value and delivering world-class standards across its developments.

“The launch of Bay House marks a pivotal leap in the experience we offer our clients across our projects. Our goal is to deliver hospitality services that meet international standards—elevating residents’ lifestyle—while simultaneously maximizing investment returns for unit owners. Expanding into the hospitality sector is an integral part of our strategy to diversify Tatweer Misr’s investment portfolio, enrich the value we provide to investors, and respond to the market’s growing demand for integrated living experiences that combine housing, investment, and services,”

— Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr.

“Our collaboration with Tatweer Misr marks the beginning of a long-term strategic alliance aimed at redefining standards in hospitality and integrated living along Egypt’s North Coast. By combining Tatweer Misr’s visionary developments with Brassbell’s hospitality expertise, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and seamless experiences to residents, investors, and guests. Bay House by Brassbell stands as a testament to this partnership, offering tailored hospitality that enriches coastal living and unlocks elevated lifestyle opportunities.”

— Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, CEO of Brassbell Hospitality Group.

As a cornerstone of Tatweer Misr’s broader diversification strategy, Bay House is expected to significantly boost occupancy rates through hotel-grade property management that ensures the preservation of unit quality and facilities. By offering services comparable to those of international hotels, this initiative will enable property owners to benefit from a consistent income stream while sustaining the long-term value of their assets.

Brassbell’s selection as the operating partner for Bay House is underpinned by its wide-ranging portfolio, which includes boutique hotels, serviced apartments, and tech-enabled property management. The company is a leading entity in the serviced apartment market, managing 26 properties, with an ambitious target to reach 1,200 units by the end of 2025. To date, Brassbell has hosted over 400,000 guests across 780+ active units in hospitality destinations such as Zamalek, Downtown Cairo, Alexandria, Hurghada, the North Coast and Jeddah.

Building on its vertically integrated approach, BHG leads every stage of the hospitality journey—from curating unique concepts to developing, operating, and managing experience-led destinations. Through this partnership with Tatweer Misr, BHG continues to solidify its position as a forward-thinking hospitality operator, delivering world-class hotel experiences with a local identity, and shaping the future of hospitality in Egypt and the region.

About Tatweer Misr

Established in 2014, Tatweer Misr is a leading Egyptian shareholding company with a vertically integrated business model spanning multiple development sectors. Driven by a visionary approach, the company is committed to developing sustainable, smart urban communities that set new benchmarks in real estate development. Innovation lies at the heart of Tatweer Misr’s DNA, shaping every facet of the business, from master planning and design to construction, smart infrastructure, and community living. This commitment is further strengthened by the company’s alignment with global sustainability practices and ESG principles, ensuring responsible, future-focused growth.

Tatweer Misr brings this vision to life through a portfolio of six iconic projects that have established its footprint across Egypt’s most strategic locations. These include the award-winning IL Monte Galala on the Red Sea; North Coast landmarks Fouka Bay, D-Bay, and Salt, each redefining coastal living; Bloomfields, a mixed-use, first-home community in Mostakbal City, East Cairo; and Rivers, an upscale residential development in West Cairo, each designed to redefine modern, sustainable living.

Through its visionary developments, operational excellence, and people-first values, Tatweer Misr continues to shape a smarter, more sustainable future for Egypt’s real estate landscape.

About Brassbell Hospitality Group

Brassbell Hospitality Group (BHG) is a next-generation hospitality and lifestyle developer-operator based in Egypt, with an expanding footprint across the region. Focused on transforming real estate into exceptional, experience-led destinations, BHG operates a vertically integrated model that spans development, design, operations, technology, and asset management — offering end-to-end solutions that align creative vision with commercial performance.

Its portfolio includes boutique hotels, branded residences, and serviced apartments in key markets across Egypt and the region, with active properties in Cairo, the North Coast, and Jeddah. In addition to operating assets, Brassbell is a concept curator and brand creator, developing original hospitality IPs that respond to evolving travel, wellness, and lifestyle trends.

Technology and innovation are central to BHG’s operating model, with smart, data-driven platforms that enhance efficiency, scalability, and guest experience. From reviving heritage landmarks to building new coastal retreats, Brassbell delivers hospitality with soul, precision, and long-term value.

As one of the region’s most dynamic and design-forward players, Brassbell is shaping the future of hospitality in Egypt and the wider Middle East — rooted in place, powered by innovation, and driven by impact.