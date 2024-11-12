Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tatweer has signed an (MOU) with NHC to collaborate on the development of a major mixed-use project. The MOU signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Minister of Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail; Deputy Minister, Eng. Ihab bin Ghazi Al-Hoshani; CEO of NHC, Eng. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Buti; and Chairman of Tatweer, Mr. Tarjim bin Salameh bin Saeedan. The project, spanning 180,000 square meters, is strategically located across from King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Jawhara Stadium) in Jeddah. The agreement was signed during Cityscape Global, held in Riyadh from November 11-14, 2024.

"The project will also host the first-of-its-kind social sports club, spread over 100,000 square meters, adding significant value to the project’s facilities. The club is intended to provide a comprehensive sports and social environment for residents and visitors, enhancing physical activity and social interaction. The club will offer a variety of activities and services that contribute to improved quality of life and enhanced community well-being.

Positioned at the heart of Jeddah, this landmark project is set to make a unique and lasting impact on the city’s landscape. As Jeddah gears up to host major sporting events, cultural festivals, and international exhibitions, the project reinforces the city’s status as a premier residential and tourism destination that aligns with future aspirations and fulfills the needs of an ever-evolving society.

Mr. Tarjim bin Salameh bin Saeedan Chairman of Tatweer stated, "Signing this agreement is an important step toward achieving our goals in enhancing the quality of life in cities. We are committed to providing mixed-use residential, entertainment, and commercial facilities, and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that this project meets community needs and enhances its well-being. We aim to create an integrated destination that combines modernity with heritage, making Jeddah a bright landmark that merges the authenticity of the past with the vision of the future."

The project is expected to contribute to stimulating the local economy, increasing job opportunities for local residents, and enhancing Jeddah's appeal as a leading tourism and residential destination in the Kingdom.

About Tatweer Company:

Tatweer is a pioneer in real estate development in the Kingdom and has developed several iconic communities across the country, such as “Laysen Valley, “Roshn Front”, and “The Business Gate”, among others. Its aim is to add effective value to their society and partners, as well as contribute to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life.