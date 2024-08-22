Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced T.M.F. Euro Foundation (L.L.C.) as the contractor for enabling works on CELLO Residences, a set of premium residences in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

T.M F Euro Foundation (L.L.C.), is a leading ground engineering solutions company established in Egypt in 1981. The company expanded its operations across the UAE in 2003, and further to Oman and KSA to meet the growing demands of the construction industry. TMF Euro Foundation is an ISO certified organization (ISO certified 9001 – 2015 QMS, 14001 - 2015 EMS and 45001 - 2018 HSMS), and specializes in Piling, Shoring, Soil Improvement, Excavation, and Dewatering Works. It is also approved by Dubai Municipality (DM), Dubai Development Authority (DDA), Road Transport Authority (RTA), and Trakhees.

CELLO will usher in a new era of refined living to one of Dubai’s most vibrant and well-established areas. The residences will feature distinctive architecture and serene interiors, offering a seamless integration of work, living, and leisure. From open studios to spacious one-to-three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses, CELLO will epitomize contemporary living. Taraf's signature attention to detail and comfort will ensure each property strikes a perfect balance between functionality and ambiance, with sizes ranging from 430 to 5,000+ sq. ft.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding commented: “"We are pleased to announce the collaboration with T.M.F. Euro Foundation (L.L.C.) on the enabling works for CELLO Residences, our latest project in JVC. We are confident that TMF’s extensive expertise and commitment to excellence and innovation will be pivotal in delivering the project. As we continue the journey to bring CELLO to fruition, we are committed to working alongside the finest in the industry; together, we will redefine the essence of luxury living, setting new benchmarks for “Work, Live and Play” residential developments.”

Taraf’s fourth project, CELLO is strategically situated close to Halfa Park & Community Park, Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Five Jumeirah Village, offering an abundance of retail stores, restaurants, bars and cafés, with nearby Al Khail Road and Hessa Street providing onward access to the rest of the city for business or leisure.

CELLO’s amenities have been thoughtfully curated to harmonise with the diverse lifestyles of its residents. Outside, a haven of relaxation awaits, with a large swimming pool, kids’ pool, external cinema, outdoor gym, zen reading spot, and a barbecue area. Internally, CELLO boasts extensive public amenities designed with the utmost attention to detail and user experience. Residents can also enjoy an indoor gym with state-of-the-art fitness facilities, as well as a multipurpose room that adds versatility to their living space. Meticulously landscaped grounds and elevated podium areas offer tranquil communal spaces, connecting with nearby amenities. This urban oasis in JVC embodies contemporary living, emphasizing harmony and rhythm in daily life.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and diverse range of subsidiaries. Active in sectors including healthcare, technology, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

