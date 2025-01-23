Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding have commenced the groundbreaking of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island. This announcement marks the first W Hotels branded residences in Abu Dhabi, symbolising a milestone in the collaboration between Taraf and Marriott International.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of construction for this landmark project, blending bold and unexpected design with luxury hospitality to create an iconic addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. Taraf has signed an agreement with NSCC International LTD as the contractor for the project, with work having begun in December 2024.

Strategically located on Al Maryah Island—the city’s premium address, financial centre, and an emerging global real estate destination—W Residences Abu Dhabi will set new standards for luxury living in the region. This visionary development will offer residents world-class amenities, cutting-edge interiors, and the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever© concierge service, delivering an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, remarked: “Breaking ground on W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island is a significant step forward in our journey to redefine luxury living in the UAE. This development not only enhances our impressive portfolio of high-profile projects, but also reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the real estate market. By collaborating with globally renowned and industry-leading hospitality company Marriott International, we are confident this project will bring unparalleled value to Abu Dhabi’s evolving landscape.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, stated: “The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island reflects our dedication to introducing the best of luxury living to key global destinations. Through this collaboration with Taraf, we aim to bring the W Hotels brand’s unique, bold design and vibrant energy to Abu Dhabi, delivering a lifestyle experience that redefines residential living. This project will not only consolidate the iconic status of Al Maryah Island, but also offer residents an unmatched blend of luxury, innovation, and personalised services.”

Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf has focused on the luxury real estate sector, with several projects located in prime areas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island reflects the company’s vision to redefine urban living and set new benchmarks in the luxury property segment.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio, committed to driving performance and unlocking tangible value in local and international markets. From healthcare to aviation, technology and real estate, we adopt a strategic investment approach, focusing on sectors of tomorrow and driving innovation in areas which contribute to wellbeing, security and sustainable growth. Through our diverse investments and operating companies, we are committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the markets and communities we serve.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

Legal Disclaimer:

W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Taraf Development LLC uses the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.