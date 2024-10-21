TAQA, an international company headquartered in Dharan, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, offers leading well solutions for the energy industry, has introduced its next-generation inflow control system, enabling operators to optimize reservoir performance while sustainably managing fluid production.

The M4 Inflow Control System dictates the flow of the undesired fluid (water and gas) and avoids any binary (open/close) effect that can result in instability - or worse - stop production. The M4 Inflow Control System excels in controlling water in ultra-light and light applications and enhances gas production control, providing stability and flexibility in diverse reservoir conditions.

The M4 Inflow Control System technology incorporates an advanced pilot control system that is super sensitive to density, making it suitable for a wide range of oil types, including ultra-light, light, medium, and heavy oils. It also features advanced multi-phase control, allowing the device to perform independently of its orientation in the wellbore.

Dr Mojtaba Moradi, Subsurface engineering manager of TAQA said: “With the largest portfolio of inflow control systems more than 20 years of inflow control devices expertise, the M4 Inflow Control System represents the pinnacle of our innovation so far. This new generation offers water control by gradually reducing inflow as water production increases, avoiding premature well shut in.

“Its main benefit is precision control based on reservoir production. The device allows operators to maximize output without risking shutting wells in, so they can manage production continuously and efficiently, which translates into obvious financial benefits”

TAQA also offers a ‘plug and play’ integration with its full portfolio of inflow systems and has been built to optimize performance in all types of wells in all reservoir types. Additional operational features such as last-minute capacity change, and the ability to circulate to the bottom have also been incorporated into the design for ease of installation and providing flexibility and adjustability even at the rig site.

The device is designed to have an open operating point for oil and highly choked for water by careful force field analysis confirmed by single and multi-phase flow testing. Water, oil, and gas mixtures have been tested in a state-of-the-art multi-phase loop to fully evaluate and model the flow behaviour under various regimes.

Although not limited to any oil viscosity, so far, the system has demonstrated excellent performance with oil viscosities as low as 0.5cP tested together with water to define the operating and control points at various water cuts. A full qualification matrix of debris, erosion and cycle testing has also been completed.

Current technologies in the market are less effective at controlling water when oil viscosities are below 1cP in many applications. Also, another drawback is the possibility of becoming a “binary” open-close system and shutting off zones too early. This new device addresses both the above phenomena.

The M4 Inflow Control System will be showcased at ADIPEC from 4-7 November 2024 where TAQA is exhibiting on Stand 6232.

About TAQA (Industrialization & Energy Services Company)

Founded in 2003, TAQA is an international company headquartered in Dhahran and Abu Dhabi that offers leading well solutions for the energy industry and creates value and opportunity for all its stakeholders. With more than 5,500 employees in more than 20 countries, the company serves multiple markets. TAQA offers a complete well solutions portfolio that includes Coiled Tubing and Stimulation, Cementing, Wireline, Fracturing, Directional Drilling, Downhole Tools, Completions, Well Testing, Slickline, Inspection and Safety Services.

TAQA has a heritage of more than 55 years, dating back to the establishment of its first subsidiaries, Arabian Drilling and the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company. We operate three canters of excellence for drilling, well completions, and well intervention. TAQA’s business is powered by its employees, products and technology portfolio that is driving R&D and product development for continuous improvements to address our customers’ needs and challenges.