Al Riyadh, KSA: TAQA Arabia, the leader in utility and energy distribution in Egypt, today announced its continued collaboration with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, to support its digital transformation and better serve the daily energy needs of more than 1.7 million customers across Egypt. Kyndryl will now provide TAQA Arabia with cloud hosting and cloud managed application services for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment, SAP S/4HANA®.

Through its four main platforms and different subsidiary companies, TAQA Arabia delivers more than 7.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas and more than 1350 megawatt of electrical capacities and serves customers across Egypt through a network of 110 retail oil and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.

SAP S/4HANA plays a pivotal role in enabling these operations, including support for plant maintenance activities, production planning, project management and sales and distribution in addition to company-wide human resources and financial accounting. Due to the mission-critical nature of these workloads, TAQA began its work with Kyndryl in 2017 to help ensure secure, uninterrupted operations and real-time business intelligence from its SAP S/4HANA software environment.

As part of this latest renewal of work, TAQA Arabia will rely on Kyndryl, an SAP partner, to host its data-intensive SAP® solutions on a hyperscale cloud infrastructure to help ensure high levels of security and availability, enhanced application performance and the flexibility to meet evolving business needs. With Kyndryl hosting its ERP environment in the cloud, TAQA Arabia has the option of integrating emerging technologies, such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), at any time.

Through its unmatched skills and global resources, Kyndryl also provides TAQA Arabia with end-to-end management of its SAP software environment in the cloud and round-the-clock support to address data backup, recovery, security, performance and more. Consequently, the company’s employees are freed up to focus on more strategic initiatives and deliver more value to customers.

“Trust is fundamental to initiate and maintain relationships. Over the years, the Kyndryl team has proved to us that they are an extended part of the TAQA Arabia family, with our success at the forefront of everything that they do for us,” said Hazem El Gaishy, TAQA Arabia’s Chief Information Officer. “We are pleased to renew our collaboration with Kyndryl to drive forward our longer-term transformation goals.”

“As TAQA Arabia continues to evolve its business, we’re working hand in hand to support its digital transformation strategy and help the company better serve the needs of its customers,” said Mahmoud Badawi, Managing Director of Kyndryl Egypt. “Together, we have overcome challenges and celebrated many milestones over the years, and we are proud to continue our strong collaboration as we build on the progress achieved together thus far.”

TAQA Arabia chose to continue it collaboration with Kyndryl because of its expertise in applications, data and AI. Kyndryl has deep experience in helping companies as they adopt and deploy adaptive digital tools to modernize and power their operations.

Additionally, Kyndryl is SAP certificated in cloud and infrastructure operations that further strengthens its capabilities and portfolio. Today Kyndryl manages hundreds of businesses that use SAP solutions on various public cloud platforms as well as on premise.

-Ends-

About TAQA Arabia

TAQA Arabia is the leader in utility & energy distribution across Egypt, serving more than 1.7 million customers with their daily need of energy. TAQA Arabia invests, installs, constructs and operates energy infrastructure in Egypt and in several Middle Eastern and African countries, including gas transmission and distribution, conventional and renewable power generation and distribution, marketing oil products and lubricants throughout several fuel stations across the country as well as providing water desalination and treatment services for a wide range of clients. Throughout its subsidiary “Master gas” TAQA Arabia operates more than 50 CNG stations and conversion centers across the country with an aggressive plan to reach more than 110 stations by the end of 2023. TAQA Also operates more than 60 fuel stations branded “TAQA” in different premium locations across Egypt.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl’s 90,000+ employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.