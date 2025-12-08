Cairo: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company and a leading provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, proudly announces the successful achievement of two major global certifications: ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and the renewal of PCI DSS certification for the second consecutive year.

These accomplishments highlight Tanmeyah’s ongoing investment in technology and its firm belief in innovation as a cornerstone of secure, sustainable growth. They demonstrate the company’s commitment to safeguarding customer data, enhancing operational resilience, and maintaining compliance with the highest international standards.

The certifications validate Tanmeyah’s enterprise-wide governance, cybersecurity, and compliance practices, covering its core banking systems, digital infrastructure, data centers, and security operations. Together, they showcase Tanmeyah’s integrated approach to information and payment security, ensuring transparency, reliability, and customer trust.

Waleed Rammah, Chief Operating Officer & Acting MD of Tanmeyah, stated: Achieving these global certifications underscores Tanmeyah’s strategic vision to build a resilient, future-ready institution grounded in trust, security, and innovation. As we continue to digitize and expand our financial ecosystem, our commitment extends beyond mere compliance. It demonstrates our determination to establish new benchmarks for responsible and inclusive finance in Egypt. Protecting customer data and ensuring the integrity of our digital infrastructure are not only operational priorities but also essential components of Tanmeyah’s sustainable growth and leadership.

Kareem El Sakka, Senior Director of Technology at Tanmeyah, added: “Our dual certifications demonstrate Tanmeyah’s expertise in cybersecurity, governance, and risk management. They embody a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that every system, process, and operation is founded on resilience, transparency, and trust.

By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, Tanmeyah reinforces its leadership in secure digital finance. This accomplishment enhances confidence among customers, regulators, and partners, showcasing the company's commitment to cutting-edge technology and compliance excellence. Additionally, this achievement aligns with the renewal of Tanmeyah's PCI DSS certification for the second consecutive year, further solidifying its position as a trusted and innovative financial services provider.

About Tanmeyah

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company in 2016, Tanmeyah offers a comprehensive range of products and services specifically designed to empower entrepreneurs in underserved areas and communities across Egypt. These include financing solutions, insurance services, and digital payment tools, delivered through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, and in collaboration with strategic partners—enabling clients to grow and manage their businesses effectively.

This is rooted in the company’s role in supporting the local economy, combating poverty, raising financial literacy, and elevating the well-being of underserved communities.

Through ongoing digital transformation and the promotion of cashless transactions, Tanmeyah also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing financial inclusion.

Since its inception, Tanmeyah has issued nearly 3 million financing facilities for projects of various sizes and sectors. The company currently operates 404 branches across 25 Egyptian governorates, serving more than 30,000 new clients each month, and is supported by a team of nearly 6,000 employees.

