Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced its support, through its Wage Increment Program, for Fakhro Restaurants Company, the owner and operator of McDonald's restaurants in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The program is part of Tamkeen’s Career Development Support initiative, unveiled last November, to drive the career growth of Bahraini professionals.

Tamkeen's commitment includes a comprehensive support package covering 100% of wage increases for Bahraini employees over a two-year period. Over 350 Bahraini employees will receive 20% wage increase as part of this support package. The move aligns with Tamkeen's strategic objective to foster the career development of the workforce. The agreement builds on a previous successful partnership between Tamkeen and Fakhro Restaurants, which saw the National Employment Program facilitating the recruitment of a substantial number of Bahrainis.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez emphasized the organization's dedication to nurturing Bahraini talent and strengthening the economy through career development initiatives. She said, "We are proud of the achievements resulting from our partnership with Fakhro Restaurants Company, having supported more than 400 Bahraini employees since 2016. Witnessing their continuing success and professional development reinforces our commitment to building a promising future for all."

Fakhro Restaurants Company Board Chairman, Mr. Adel Abdullah Fakhro expressed gratitude to Tamkeen for its unwavering support. He said, “As a Bahraini company that is one of the largest investors in the food and beverage sector, we are proud to have been recognized by the Ministry of Labour for achieving one of the highest rates of Bahrainization in the private sector. This partnership with Tamkeen is an important step in creating promising career paths for our Bahraini employees.”

McDonald’s Bahrain General Manager, Mr. Ahmed Jasser added, “We are proud of our achievements in creating a progressive work environment, which supports the needs of our women employees, offering them flexible work hours. This collaboration with Tamkeen will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our employees' professional development."

The Kingdom of Bahrain's food services sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, incorporating new concepts and technologies such as online orders and cloud kitchens, reflecting evolving consumer behaviour. Projections estimate a 30% growth in the sector between 2024 and 2029, with the market size reaching approximately $0.95 billion in 2024.

Tamkeen's support is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and lastly further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

