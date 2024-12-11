The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for the wage increment of 25 Bahraini employees at Gulf Hotels Group – the leading hospitality management company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. In addition, five employees have been enrolled in the Leadership Employment Program, aiming to advance the career development of national talent within the group.

This program comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

On this occasion, Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, stated that fostering the growth of enterprises in the hospitality sector is part of Tamkeen's ongoing efforts to drive positive economic impact. The sector provides promising employment opportunities for local talent and enhances their practical and technical skills.

Al Bayat added: "At Tamkeen, we strive to support the growth and career progression of national talent in the private sector through various training and wage support programs. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with private sector enterprises that believe in investing in their national workforce and providing them with career development opportunities, thereby achieving the shared developmental objectives."

As stated by the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, Mr. Ahmed Janahi: "Tamkeen's career development support programs have had a significant impact on enhancing our national talent, positively reflecting on their performance and productivity. Thanks to the Wage Increment Program, we were able to support 25 Bahraini employees across various departments. Additionally, the Leadership Employment Program has helped identify and develop leadership figures capable of taking on greater responsibilities and achieving the company's strategic goals."

Gulf Hotels Group is a leading institution in hotel management in Bahrain, established in 1967 under the name "Bahrain Hotels Company." Since its inception, the group has aimed to provide exceptional hospitality and high-quality services, exemplified by the opening of Gulf Hotel, the first five-star hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Over 55 years later, this vision remains at the core of the group’s mission. Gulf Hotel continues to lead the sector while the group strengthens its presence, pursuing growth and expansion in the hospitality, hotel, and restaurant sectors within Bahrain and beyond.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

