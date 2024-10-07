Manama: The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" has announced its support for the wage increment for 50% of the Bahraini employees working at "Diyar Al Muharraq," a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This initiative falls under the Wage Increment Program, which contributes to enhancing the career development of national talent in the private sector.

Tamkeen’s support for Diyar Al Muharraq aligns with its strategic priorities for 2024, focused around three main pillars: creating quality employment opportunities, supporting the career growth of Bahrainis in the private sector, and supporting private sector enterprises, thus contributing to sustainable economic growth.

On this occasion, her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, commented: "The Wage Increment Program aims to enhance the career development of Bahraini talent in the private sector, reflecting our role in creating quality opportunities for Bahrainis across all fields. We are proud of this partnership with Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the kingdom's leading real estate developers, operating in a growing sector that contributed 5.4% to the GDP last year."

In addition, Engineer Ahmed Ali Al-Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, also commented: "Through the Wage Increment program, we have been able to reward our employees, enhance their career development, and strengthen their loyalty to the company, which positively impacts the company's growth. We take pride in the fact that our successes are built by Bahrainis, and we work according to a vision aimed at strengthening the position of national talent in leadership roles within the company."

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the leading real estate developers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, having developed one of the largest integrated cities. The Diyar Al Muharraq project provides residential, investment, commercial, entertainment, and healthcare solutions.

It is worth noting that the Labor Fund (Tamkeen) has introduced a range of programs aimed at supporting employment and career development for national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment. This is in addition to multiple enterprise support programs that enhance the private sector as the main driver of economic growth in the Kingdom.