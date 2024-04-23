Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund, Tamkeen, has announced its support for the establishment of PwC Middle East’s Regional Service Delivery Centre in Bahrain, which will provide advisory and operational services across sectors. This initiative aligns with the goals of Tamkeen's National Employment Program and aims to offer up to 250 employment opportunities for Bahraini nationals, enhancing local economic contributions.

The initiative strengthens Bahrain’s position from which local and international institutions can support the Kingdom and neighbouring countries, while working closely with other PwC delivery centres in the region.

Recruitment has begun for the first wave of Bahraini professionals, with an initial intake of 50 hires. The centre aims to reach its operational potential in the coming years and will provide valuable training opportunities to enhance the technical expertise of its employees.

The project aligns with Tamkeen's recently launched programmes to support the career development and employment of 50,000 Bahrainis annually[1]. Tamkeen is playing a pivotal role by providing a comprehensive package to promote the employment of Bahraini nationals, which includes training and wages support.

Expressing her enthusiasm regarding the partnership, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen said: “This partnership aligns with our mission to promote sustainable economic growth, enhance the competitive edge of national talent, and empower Bahraini graduates through employment and training. This service centre will provide valuable experience to Bahrainis and contribute to the growth and development of sectors such as financial services, which contributed 18.1% to GDP during Q3 of last year. Upskilling in sectors such as these provides rewarding opportunities for Bahrainis, while contributing to the Kingdom’s growth ambitions. The sector is considered the highest in terms of remunerative wages for Bahrainis, as it contributed to the annual wage growth by 4.2% in the private sector during the same period. This initiative comes in line with Tamkeen’s mandate to stimulate the economy and develop local talent to make them the first choice of employment in the labour market. This collaboration also confirms Tamkeen's commitment to providing quality employment, and training opportunities for young Bahraini talent.”

On his part, Mohamed Al Mahroos, Country Senior Partner in Bahrain, PwC Middle East, said, “Bahrain was selected as the location for our latest Regional Service Delivery Centre, due to its strategic location, favourable investment climate, and robust economic infrastructure supported by progressive regulations. Moreover, the growing levels of a skilled workforce will enhance our capacity to deliver exceptional business services to our clients in Bahrain and across the region. We deeply appreciate Tamkeen’s support, which is crucial in expanding our service offerings and fostering promising career opportunities for local talent.”

Dalal Buhejji, Executive Director of Business Development – Financial Services at Bahrain Economic Development Board, said, “This landmark signing with Tamkeen marks another pivotal milestone as part of PwC Middle East’s investment journey in Bahrain, and we are delighted to continue to offer our support at Bahrain EDB to facilitate the long-term success of their Bahrain-based delivery centre. Owing to progressive regulatory frameworks, a thriving financial ecosystem, and a highly skilled workforce that combines local insight with international perspectives, Bahrain continues to support the ambitious expansion plans of leading industry players giving rise to global success stories with local roots.”

Tamkeen’s endorsement of PwC's Regional Services Centre is in line with its 2024 strategic priorities, focused on economic impact and sustainable development under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

-Ends-

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with nearly 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 11,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2024 PwC. All rights reserved.