Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the opening of applications for the Governance Program offered in partnership with EMIC Training, a Bahrain-based professional and academic training institute under the ELM Education Fund, part of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, and INSEAD.

This program is part of the Executive Leadership Training Initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). The initiative aims to provide high-quality opportunities for Bahraini talent to grow their leadership capabilities.

The program is aimed at Board members and C-Level Executives to equip them with the skills required to overcome challenges in their positions through a comprehensive training program delivered by the world-leading business school INSEAD. The program will focus on skills related to structuring governance for corporate performance, Board leadership, and understanding key governance standards.

This initiative by Tamkeen underscores the importance of empowering and promoting a culture of corporate governance in the Kingdom and supporting qualified Bahraini talent to take leadership positions on various boards of directors in Bahrain. Boards of directors play a crucial role in guiding organizations towards achieving their strategic objectives and enhancing oversight of their performance. Therefore, it is essential to have highly skilled and experienced Bahraini talent to carry out their duties in leading private sector enterprises across Bahrain towards sustainable success. Hence the importance of this partnership between Tamkeen, EMIC, and INSEAD, as it will offer a unique program that will contribute to training Bahrainis in leadership and executive positions by global experts, focusing on the key skills required for board members in a rapidly changing global economy.

This program comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

Bahrainis who match the eligibility criteria can apply for this program through EMIC’s website www.emictraining.com/programs by 12 December 2024.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

