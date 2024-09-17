Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has opened applications for the upcoming cohort of “Mashroo3i” Program. The program supports entrepreneurial ideas and aims to promote a culture of entrepreneurship within the Bahraini community by encouraging individuals to take the first steps toward turning their innovative ideas into promising business ventures.

28 young entrepreneurs have qualified for the final stages of previous editions of the Mashroo3i program this year, and in this updated edition of the “Mashroo3i” program, applications will be open to individuals aged 18 and above who are founders of startups or have entrepreneurial ideas. The program provides intensive advisory and training support to help participants develop their businesses, with finalists receiving financial grants to help launch and implement their ideas.

Mr. Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programs and Partnerships Development at Tamkeen, commented: “The Mashroo3i program is one of our initiatives aimed promoting the concept of entrepreneurship and encouraging innovators to turn their ideas into business ventures. This aligns with Tamkeen’s priorities to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem and drive growth in the private sector. The new edition of the program will encourage those with entrepreneurial ideas to take the first steps in their journey, with the support of various mentors, entrepreneurs, and experts in this field.”

The new edition of “Mashroo3i” will span ten weeks, comprising two main phases. The first phase, “Idea Bootcamp,” will last three weeks and include specialized training sessions to help participants refine their ideas. This will be followed by the second phase, lasting for seven weeks, which involves intensive advisory and consulting sessions for startups, aimed at enhancing participants' skills and helping them develop prototypes for their projects. The program will culminate in a pitch day event, where participants will present their developed business models to potential investors and a panel of experts from various sectors. Finalists will receive financial grants to help turn their ideas into real businesses, along with consultancy support and opportunities to build valuable networks.

Those interested in applying for “Mashroo3i” can do so as an individual or as a team via the program’s page on Tamkeen’s website at www.tamkeen.bh.