The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) received a prestigious international award in recognition of its entrepreneurial initiative of conducting a comprehensive transformation plan that focuses on driving greater economic impact for the Kingdom of Bahrain. Tamkeen was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” in the category of non-profit or government organizations in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards are the world’s leading business awards program honoring achievements in various sectors around the world. The program recognizes the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, executives and management teams, relations and marketing campaigns, creativity, partner programs, customer satisfaction programs, and more.

On this occasion, Ms. Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) expressed deep pride in this achievement and highlighted the active role of Tamkeen’s employees in receiving this international recognition. She stated: “We are honored to receive this internationally acclaimed award which is a testament to the impact of Tamkeen programs and its transformation initiative. Since inception, Tamkeen has been a leader in government work and translating the vision of our wise leadership in driving economic development and growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This achievement was made possible by the unwavering support from our leadership and the great efforts of Tamkeen’s dedicated employees. This recognition motivates us to continue driving change in Bahrain by being entrepreneurial in everything we do. We look forward to further success as we continue this journey of transformation to drive greater economic impact for Bahrain.”

In the beginning of this year Tamkeen embarked on its 5th strategy cycle with a full-fledged transformation strategy developed based on market requirements. Tamkeen’s new strategy is focused on productivity and impact and guided by the organization’s two primary mandates. The first of which is centered around making the private sector the engine of growth and sustainability in the local economy by supporting private sector enterprises and developing strategic partnerships in order to create new and innovative solutions. The second is around empowering Bahrainis to become employees of choice and a key supporter of the private sector to create high quality jobs for locals.

To achieve this, Tamkeen’s strategic direction was designed to incentivize positive change by linking support to impactful key performance indicators, enabling high-potential sectors, encouraging business model changes, supporting innovative and economically viable concepts, and supporting the acceleration of human capital development to cater to market needs and emerging opportunities.

Tamkeen’s transformation resulted in 16 specialized programs offering individuals and enterprises tailored support designed to help them reach their highest potential. As well as a new assessment framework to ensure transparency and fairness in evaluation, and a framework for data analytics to streamline performance reporting. Tamkeen also launched an updated online portal, which improves customer experience and reduces the time required to review applications. Furthermore, Tamkeen unveiled a new brand identity that communicates and emphasizes this new approach. The identity features a unique element: the Growth Mark, a visual representation of Tamkeen’s promise to drive growth, impact and prosperity for Bahrain and its people. The brand change was not only visual, as the organization embraced an empowering tone of voice for its communication, adopting a consistent, transparent, and informative approach when developing and curating content.

Following the launch of the programs and new brand identity, Tamkeen announced a series of strategic partnerships and initiatives with banks, global training and education providers, and world-leading consultants that will support with the implementation of the new programs and provide enterprises in Bahrain with access to financing and international expertise across various fields, as well as support in the upskilling and reskilling of the national workforce in emerging and high potential sectors. Tamkeen will continue to work to provide the high quality and impactful support to enterprises and individuals in Bahrain to enhance productivity and achieve sustainable economic growth for the Kingdom.

