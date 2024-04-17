Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen signed a partnership agreement with UpGradelle Cs, a French consulting cabinet focusing on digital transformations particularly in systems engineering and enterprise architecture for industrial fields, to provide Tech-Based training and international professional internship opportunities for Bahrainis at UpGradelle-AMVALOR R&D unit in France. As part of Tamkeen’s Global Ready Talent program, 10 Bahraini students from local universities will launch their engineering and ICT careers through specialized and on-the-job training. The initiative is aimed at developing national capabilities and providing quality job opportunities for Bahraini youth.

Young Bahrainis participating in this program will immerse themselves in Industry 4.0 innovation, tackling projects that encompass process automation, cyber-physical system design, digital twin mock-up creation, and AR/VR modeling for the aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors. Under the expert guidance of UpGradelle and AMVALOR teams, participants will refine their skills and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in their respective fields. Tamkeen will cover the costs of the program and expenses related to the on-the-job training period in France for the students who qualify.

Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Tamkeen’s Chief Executive stated: “Tamkeen continues to create promising international employment opportunities for Bahraini professionals, in line with our mission to develop national competencies, enhance their competitiveness, and empower them to become preferred employees in the labor market. This collaboration bridges the gap between theoretical education and the practical application of engineering best practices, providing the trainees with the advanced skills they need to excel in international job markets.” She continued: ”Participants will get exposure to international best practices applied within their field of expertise, expand their professional networks, and gain the required knowledge to become specialized in their fields."

Since its inception to date, Tamkeen’s Global Ready Talent program has supported more than 90 Bahrainis with on-the-job training at leading companies worldwide across a range of sectors.

UpGradelle Co-founder and CEO, Ms. Nesrine Beldi Miro Padovani added: “Tamkeen’s support offers young Bahrainis a unique opportunity to acquire new and emerging skills, allowing them stay up to date with the latest international trends in their respective fields.”

“This will help build a solid base of highly qualified engineering and ICT talent, who will in turn become active contributors to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s development journey.

“We are pleased to be part of this partnership and to support the career progression of these young Bahraini talent."

This initiative is aligned with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation by creating employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

