Dubai-UAE: Tamam Used Cars, part of National Auto under the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the leading automotive distributors in UAE, announced the launch of their new interactive website, making the car-purchasing journey more interactive and bridging the gap between online and offline. The platform will allow car shoppers to browse through an extensive range of the most exclusive, luxurious and in-demand automobiles available in the UAE today with highly competitive prices to complement the relatively low mileage.

Commenting on the new website launch, Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto Group said, “In recent years, the automotive industry has seen a significant shift, with buyer behaviour and the physical purchase of vehicles in showrooms shifting to a more virtual one. Our new website is purposefully designed with the customer-of-tomorrow in mind. Our objective is to create a highly immersive experience where customers can view cars digitally, learn about specific features and adjust options to budget more accurately. The future is digital, and we want to provide our customers with a unique and convenient online and offline experience.”

The all-new Tamam Used Cars website comes equipped with a range of comprehensive and innovative features, one of which is SpinCar. This technology is quite unique as it provides a more immersive and engaging experience for car shoppers, enabling them to seamlessly rotate the car and be alerted to ‘Hot Spots’ where one click allows them to learn more about that specific feature.

Should the customer wish to trade in their old car, they can access cash or upgrade to a new car in a smooth and hassle-free manner through the new website. Furthermore, car shoppers have even more flexibility during their shopping experience to adjust variables such as term, down payment and interest rate to calculate and budget for their automobile accordingly.

In addition to some of the most value-for-money offers in the second-hand car market, the new and easy-to-navigate Tamam Used Cars website will offer customers the opportunity to benefit from more tailored solutions to meet their unique requirements. Car buyers will now be able to explore options related to vehicle insurance, RTA or equivalent registration, and products such as window tinting, paint protection, and much more.

For customers that want a more in-person experience, Tamam Used Car showroom is quite significant in size and has over 200 automobiles on display. Car buyers can visit the showroom in Ras Al Khor to get an even closer look at the vehicles they are considering.

Steve Molyneux, General Manager - Sales of National Auto, under the Al Ghandi Auto Group said, “At Al Ghandi Auto Group, we are dedicated to bringing global innovations to our local customers most effectively and efficiently possible. We are investing to ensure that every customer touch point – be it online or offline – is one that provides value and convenience to our customers. This is the future of car shopping, and we look forward to continuing to service our customers more effectively and seamlessly now and in the years to come. To succeed in the future, we must offer hybrid solutions to meet the customer’s dynamically evolving needs and requirements.”

Tamam Used Cars offers customers groundbreaking deals on well-maintained used cars from all brands with low mileage. Tamam is an industry leader providing state-of-the-art customer service and a thorough understanding of what customers require, and their experienced staff will assist the customer in resolving any selling or purchasing issues.