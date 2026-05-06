Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing business management software to small and medium businesses worldwide, has been included in the UAE Ministry of Finance’s list of Pre-Approved E-Invoicing Service Providers under the country’s upcoming e-invoicing framework.

With this recognition, Tally further strengthens its position as one of the most trusted and relevant business management solutions for SMEs in the UAE. As one of the few globally established providers with a strong SME focus to achieve this status, Tally is well placed to help businesses transition confidently to the next phase of digital compliance.

The inclusion reflects Tally’s long-standing approach of combining simplicity, localisation, and regulatory readiness into everyday business workflows. For SMEs, where time, cost, and ease of adoption are critical, the move to e-invoicing requires more than technical compliance; it requires a solution that is dependable, intuitive, and built around real business needs.

Over the years, Tally has supported businesses across multiple markets through major regulatory transitions, including VAT implementation, e-invoicing mandates, and digital tax reforms. In the UAE, this experience is complemented by continued investments in bilingual capabilities, connected compliance features, secure cloud-enabled access, and product innovations that help businesses remain future-ready without added complexity.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said: “At Tally, our purpose has always been to empower SMEs with technology that is simple to adopt, reliable to run, and easy to scale. Being recognised as a Pre-Approved E-Invoicing Service Provider by the UAE Ministry of Finance is an important milestone and a reflection of the trust we have built with businesses across the region. Having supported regulatory transitions in multiple markets, we understand that compliance must be practical, not complicated. Our focus is to ensure UAE businesses can embrace e-invoicing with confidence while continuing to grow without disruption.”

The recognition also comes at a time when the UAE’s e-invoicing market is witnessing strong momentum, driven by the country’s broader digital economy agenda and the growing adoption of structured financial systems. As businesses prepare for this shift, Tally’s pre-approved status gives SMEs the confidence of choosing a solution already aligned with the government’s evolving framework.

Currently, around 20 companies have been listed by the Ministry of Finance as pre-approved e-invoicing service providers. While many providers in the accounting and ERP segment primarily cater to large enterprises, Tally continues to stand apart through its strong focus on SMEs, delivering compliant, accessible, and scalable solutions designed for the realities of growing businesses.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for nearly 4 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

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