Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading international technology provider of business management software, has announced the launch of the sixth edition of its flagship annual initiative, Tally MSME Honours. With an aim to recognize and celebrate emerging entrepreneurs, the initiative builds on the momentum of five successful years and continues to champion the future of the UAE’s MSME ecosystem by spotlighting innovation, resilience, and meaningful impact.

Over the last five editions, Tally MSME Honours has received more than 70,000 nominations globally, with over 20% of entries from women-led ventures, making it one of the biggest global platforms to celebrate MSMEs. This year, Tally expects 20,000 nominations across categories. The honours will also bring forth MSME success stories from across India, Africa, Bangladesh, and Nepal, in addition to the Middle East. The entries can be submitted by interested businesses or people who know such businesses via this link.

As part of this year’s edition, participants can submit video entries, ensuring representation from different emirates across the UAE. To further strengthen the evaluation process, Tally is also deploying an AI-led shortlisting framework that will help validate and assess entries more comprehensively by analyzing publicly available business information, ensuring deserving businesses receive due recognition for their impact and growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said, “MSME Honours is not just an award platform; it is a celebration of the resilience, ambition, and entrepreneurial spirit that drives small businesses forward every day. Across the UAE and the wider MENA region, we continue to witness inspiring MSMEs building innovative businesses, creating employment, and contributing meaningfully to economic growth. This becomes even more relevant as the UAE continues to place strong focus on strengthening its SME ecosystem as a key pillar of the country’s long-term economic vision. Through MSME Honours, we aim to spotlight these stories of determination and impact, while encouraging more entrepreneurs to share and celebrate their journeys.”

With a strong focus on enabling long-term growth and visibility, Tally MSME Honours extends beyond recognition to create a platform that continuously supports entrepreneurial journeys. Over the years, past winners have become part of a growing network of business leaders and changemakers, gaining opportunities to participate in industry discussions, ecosystem forums, and business-led conversations. These engagements help entrepreneurs showcase their journeys, build meaningful collaborations, exchange insights, and further strengthen their impact within the broader MSME ecosystem.

Tally MSME Honours 2026 will feature the following award categories:

Business Maestro: Established businesses that have mastered the art of thriving and sustaining success.

Established businesses that have mastered the art of thriving and sustaining success. Wonder Woman: Outstanding women-led businesses making a remarkable impact.

Outstanding women-led businesses making a remarkable impact. NewGen Icon: A new generation of business owners innovating and paving the way for exponential growth.

A new generation of business owners innovating and paving the way for exponential growth. Tech Transformer: Businesses leveraging new technology to drive efficiency and scale.

Businesses leveraging new technology to drive efficiency and scale. E-preneur Icon: Purpose-driven businesses contributing meaningfully to society and the environment

The entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising experts from the field of technology, the MSME domain, and the media.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for 4 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.7 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.