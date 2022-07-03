AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and Libyan Misurata University signed an agreement for cooperation in various fields, particularly the provision of training, scientific, academic and digital transformation services. The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and the University’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sharkasi.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in cooperating with the University to promote education based on digital culture. He affirmed the important role the Libyan universities play and their efforts in embracing global technological advancements in the era of technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and in response to challenges the Arab world face in general, and Libya in particular.

For his part, Dr. Al-Sarkasi underlined the importance of cooperation with TAG.Global in all domains; most importantly in the provision of training programs and other related activities, noting that a joint taskforce will be formed to follow up on the implementation of the agreement and to contribute to the development of new customized programs that meet the needs and requirements of relevant parties.

Meanwhile, Libyan Cultural Attaché, Dr. Ahmad Al Dweik, commended TAG.Global’s support to the Arab universities and its keenness on supporting scientific research and studies, noting that we are living in a rapidly changing world in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, which tremendously impacts the future of research and studies in all sectors.

The two parties, accordingly, agreed on cooperating in the provision of training services to develop education in the scientific and academic fields, including scientific research, the provision of all types of digital transformation services, exchanging periodicals and publications released by the two parties, particularly those issued by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International University in addition to collaboration with joint publishing research.

Additionally, they agreed to cooperate in exchanging expertise in the fields of ICT, e-solutions, digital transformation consulting and its applications, intellectual property rights protection services; those relevant to trademarks and patents.

Misurata University is a Libyan public university located in the city of Misurata. It was established in 1984. It aims to provide distinctive educational and research services that keep pace with international quality standards in various fields of knowledge and contribute to the development of society through effective applied development programs.

TAG.GLOBAL is the Global Organization for Professional Services, Education and Tech Products, Operating in More than 100 Offices around the World.

