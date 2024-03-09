Oman: talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries has unveiled the most popular orders and food trends observed in 2023 - highlighting just how customers across the region love to use the app everyday.

Embarking on gastronomical adventures with popular cuisines:

During 2023, customers ordered Fried Chicken over 971,037 times, making it the favorite cuisine of the country, followed by burgers and sandwiches.

Mornings made memorable:

Customers loved starting their mornings with Karak Tea from Tea Time during the hours of 7AM-11AM - ordering it over 31,121 times. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

Mad about midnight snacks:

Insights show that customers loved to indulge in Twister Sandwich from My Berry during the hours of 12am-3am, ordering it over 16,417 times! Talk about insom-nom-nom-nom-ia!

Crazy about Kucu’s Original Sandwich:

In 2023, support for local Omani brands poured in, where The Original Chicken Sandwich from Kucu reigned supreme - with customers across Oman ordering it over 60,502 times.

Grocery cart chronicles:

While talabat Mart offers a diverse range of items, Mazoon Milk, Oman Oasis Drinking Water and Dahabi Arabic Bread conquered all when it came to the most loved groceries to fly off the shelves quickest!

The sweet tooth chronicles:

Customers absolutely loved Fruit Salad in 2023, sweetening the deal by ordering it over 2053 times - which goes to show that there’s always room for dessert!

Ultimate tala-fans:

In 2023, two customers emerged as the ultimate tala-fans of the year - with one customer ordering food from talabat over 1,382 times, and another ordering from talabat mart over 381 times. Talk about true loyalty!

2023 Flavor extravaganza:

The stomach is the limit! 2023’s largest order delivered included 275 items, from Ceasar’s Confectionery, with delicious dishes ranging from Pepperoni Pizza to Hot Dog Rolls.

Generosity like no other:

In 2023, talabat saw an outstanding number of donations, with over half a million OMR in donations raised. talabat’s highest day of donations throughout the year was on Tuesday the 27th of June, 2023, when customers donated on the night of Eid Al Adha. - truly helping utilize #Tech4Good for those in need.

These include just some of the most interesting ordering trends observed throughout 2023, recapping notable points as the company steps into its 20th year of simplifying everyday life for its communities across the region.

​​​​​​About talabat:

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.