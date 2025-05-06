Kuwait: As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting delivery riders and enhancing their safety, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, took part in the "Awareness Workshop on Occupational Safety Rights". The event was held in collaboration with National Diwan for Human Rights, the Ministry of Health – Occupational Health Section, and the Ministry of Interior – General Department of Traffic, with the aim of raising awareness among delivery riders about their health and safety, particularly during the summer months.

The full-day workshop kicked off with free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, eyesight, and color vision tests. A specialist team from the Ministry of Health led an educational session on managing common health concerns during the hotter months, including issues related to high blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and heat exposure. The workshop concluded with a physical fitness session on flexibility training to help mitigate stiffness and discomfort caused by long hours behind the wheel and on the road.

Training sessions were conducted in multiple languages throughout the workshop, including Arabic, English, and Hindi, in line with talabat’s culture of inclusion and respect for the cultural diversity of its rider team.

Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Otaiq, Head of Shuaiba Industrial Medical Center, commented.: "Our participation in this awareness workshop reflects the Ministry of Health’s continued role in protecting frontline workers—particularly delivery riders during the summer season. We made it a priority to provide health screenings and guidance in multiple languages, reaffirming our commitment to delivering inclusive healthcare to everyone living in Kuwait”.

Following that, the National Diwan for Human Rights highlighted the fundamental rights of delivery riders in Kuwait, including the protection of the relationship between drivers and employers, as well as the assurance of a safe and fair working environment that upholds their dignity. "At the National Diwan for Human Rights, we believe that the safety and dignity of all workers—including delivery riders—are fundamental to a fair working environment. We aim to reinforce a culture of rights and responsibilities among all stakeholders, ensuring that every worker is treated with humanity and that their efforts are respected," said Mr. Fahad Abdullah Al-Harbi from the National Diwan for Human Rights.

The closing session was led by the Ministry of Interior, which presented the latest updates to traffic laws and regulations, including guidelines for vehicle operation. The session placed special emphasis on driving restrictions during peak summer hours to preserve riders’ well-being and minimize risks associated with hot weather. Discussions also covered traffic violations and best practices for safe driving.

From his side, Major Abdullah Al-Tattan, representative of the Traffic Week Events Committee from the Ministry of Interior commented: "The Ministry of Interior is committed to raising traffic awareness among all road users, and delivery riders represent a vital and essential segment in this context. We wanted to highlight the latest traffic laws and safety regulations, in order to protect lives and create a safer road environment for everyone”.

Commenting on the initiative, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “Delivery riders play an essential role in our daily lives. That’s why ensuring their safety and well-being isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a priority. Our collaboration with all of these entities helps us take meaningful steps toward that goal, especially through accessible, multilingual workshops that reach riders directly on the ground”.

While riders are contracted through logistics partners, talabat sees their well-being as a shared responsibility. The company continues to invest in humanitarian and awareness initiatives that make a meaningful difference in riders’ daily lives, and this workshop is one of several planned this summer to support the rider community further.