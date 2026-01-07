Manama, Bahrain – talabat Bahrain, the leading on demand platform in the MENA region, launched its campaign ‘talabat, Home of Legends’, running throughout January 2026, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening long-standing partnerships with some of the Kingdom’s most trusted and high-performing restaurant brands.

The campaign highlights talabat Bahrain’s core partner network, which plays a central role in shaping the platform’s growth and delivering consistently high-quality dining experiences to customers across the Kingdom. Each partner offers a distinctive culinary experience, reflecting Bahrain’s diverse and evolving food culture while supporting the platform’s broader growth and innovation journey.

The campaign will spotlight a curated selection of restaurants, including Healthy Calorie, Jasmi’s, Lilou, Wingman, Al Romansiah, Cafe 668, and 3 Lines, each recognised for their strong customer following and contribution to Bahrain’s dining landscape.

Through initiatives such as "talabat Pro", customers benefit from added value such as free delivery and access to special offers, and guaranteed timely delivery with compensation for any delays. This is supported by dedicated customer support available around the clock, seven days a week, managed by trained specialists to ensure a smooth and seamless experience.

As Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, talabat helps local businesses build resilience and expand their reach in an increasingly competitive market, which is an integral part of talabat’s evolution from a food delivery app into a trusted part of everyday life in the Kingdom.

talabat Bahrain continues to play an everyday role in making food ordering simple and dependable for customers across the Kingdom. The platform connects users to a wide network of restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and talabat mart, supporting convenience and choice across their daily needs.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.