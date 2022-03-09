The campaign brings the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football and talabat together.

talabat’s announcement presents Ronaldo, the greatest delivery of all time, to the MENA region.

Amman, Jordan: talabat, the leading food and grocery delivery platform in the MENA region, is proud to announce Cristiano Ronaldo as its Official Brand Ambassador in the biggest year of football in the MENA region’s history. Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has won 32 trophies over the course of his career, and is universally known as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, and one of the most recognisable sporting icons on the planet.

Throughout this collaboration, talabat will feature Cristiano Ronaldo in a number of campaigns and on-ground activations across the MENA region starting with its q-commerce offering talabat mart, and kicking off with the official launch video here. Through this partnership, talabat brings to the region the Portuguese legend as the greatest delivery of all time, whether on the pitch, or a customer’s doorstep.

Commenting on the announcement, Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO at talabat said: ‘We are thrilled to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo in what will be one of the biggest years in history for football fans in the MENA region. Ronaldo continues to push for greatness, and his story and values are an inspiration to many and have had a positive impact globally. We share a lot of his attributes, such as experience, reliability and how we operate, and look forward to continuing to connect throughout this journey with everyone using the talabat platform.

“Ronaldo's success is a result of his passion, precision, efficiency and reliability on the pitch. This is aligned with how we operate as a brand, and why we believe people around the region trust talabat as their everyday app as we continuously use our tech to optimize everyone's experience.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, equally delighted about the announcement said: “For me, talabat and I share a number of similarities - it is about keeping the best shape and working smarter on and off the pitch, and making sure I’m in the right place and time to have the greatest impact. I know to trust my experience, my intuition and my skill to make sure that I’m bringing the greatest delivery for my team, just as talabat and riders do when they deliver to customers everyday all across the MENA region.”

For talabat, this year will be about strengthening their efforts to provide everyone with the greatest experience possible on the platform, focused on reliability, operational excellence, and selection combined with the experience of riders all around the region. Through this partnership, talabat aims to continuously bring a positive impact to the region, while connecting with communities through the various initiatives and campaigns it runs.

talabat’s launch video featuring Cristiano Ronaldo premieres on March 9th, 2022 on talabat’s social media platforms, as well as on Ronaldo’s official Instagram account.