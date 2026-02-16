Manama, Bahrain – talabat Bahrain, the leading on demand platform in the MENA region, has signed a partnership agreement with Lazer Car Services, one of the Kingdom’s largest car service and vehicle inspection providers, to offer exclusive value-added benefits to talabat’s tPro customers.

Through this collaboration, tPro users will receive a 10% discount across all services provided by Lazer Car Services, including vehicle washing services and vehicle inspection. The offer is exclusively available to tPro subscribers and can be redeemed at all Lazer Car Services locations across Bahrain.

The partnership reflects talabat’s ongoing efforts to expand the range of everyday benefits available to tPro customers across diverse service categories, including automotive services that closely align with customer needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director at talabat Bahrain, said, “Partnering with Lazer Car Services reflects our commitment to continuously advancing the value proposition of tPro by introducing offerings that extend into our customers’ daily routines. Collaborating with a well-established automotive service provider enables us to deliver added value that further elevates the tPro experience.”

Mr. Aaref Hejres, Chairman of Lazer Car Services, commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with talabat Bahrain to extend our services to a wider customer base through tPro. With 10 locations across the Kingdom, advanced service technology, and internationally aligned service standards, this partnership enables us to deliver added convenience and value to talabat customers.”

This collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared focus on elevating customer experience by bridging talabat’s digital platform with Lazer’s automotive services, delivering added value and convenience to tPro users across Bahrain.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.