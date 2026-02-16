60% of Divine Elements sells at launch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Takmeel Real Estate Development proudly announces the launch of Divine Elements, a landmark AED 100 million residential project in Dubai South, further strengthening the company's strategic footprint in one of the Emirate's most rapidly evolving and mature districts.

This G+4 development aligns seamlessly with Dubai South's transformation into a sustainable, community-oriented urban hub focused on long-term living. The project's exceptional reception was evident at its exclusive launch event, where an impressive 60% of units were sold to enthusiastic investors, brokers, and early registrants who had previously expressed interest.

Held at a private gathering, the event provided attendees with an immersive experience, including detailed exploration of the architectural model. The design emphasises functionality, intelligent layouts, and timeless appeal, with Takmeel executives available to discuss the project's vision and community benefits.

“Dubai South has matured into a district where residential offerings must prioritise quality, depth, and liveability over sheer volume,” said Hamza Asad, Chief Executive Officer of Takmeel Developments. “Divine Elements is thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's residents while supporting Dubai's broader goals for balanced, sustainable urban growth.”

The project comprises a curated selection of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, tailored for singles, couples, and families seeking permanent homes rather than transient accommodation. Residences feature practical, contemporary interiors with modern finishes and adaptable spaces designed for everyday comfort and city living.

Residents will enjoy premium first-floor amenities, including sun-drenched swimming pools, a dedicated children's pool, jacuzzi, outdoor showers, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, children's play areas, and shaded family seating zones. The expansive rooftop serves as a vibrant communal space, complete with an outdoor cinema, padel court, lounge areas and cabanas, barbecue facilities, table tennis, board-game zones, a chess corner, and a dedicated bar area—extending the living experience far beyond individual apartments.

“With 60% of the project already secured at launch, Divine Elements sets a new benchmark for modern, flexible residential living complemented by thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities,” added Mr. Asad, Founder & Chariman of Takmeel Developments “It underscores Takmeel's unwavering commitment to developing sustainable, high-value communities that enrich Dubai's expanding urban fabric.”

Architecturally distinguished by a sleek contemporary glass façade, clean lines, and generous balconies, the building maximises natural light and promotes seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity.

Strategically positioned in Dubai South, Divine Elements offers unparalleled proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai, and major transport corridors. It benefits from the area's advanced, fully integrated infrastructure and its emergence as a self-sustaining economic and residential centre.

The development reflects Dubai's progressive urban planning vision, where decentralised projects like this bolster secondary districts, alleviate pressure on core areas, and align residential supply with thriving economic zones—advancing the Emirate's priorities in economic diversification, sustainability, and harmonious growth.

Handover is scheduled for Q4 2027, with a flexible payment plan designed to accommodate both end-users and long-term investors.

Through Divine Elements, Takmeel Real Estate Development continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality projects across Dubai's most dynamic and connected districts, consistently delivering relevance, exceptional liveability, and enduring value for residents and stakeholders alike.

About Takmeel Developments

Founded in 2017, Takmeel Developments builds on a legacy that dates back to 1995. The company is committed to delivering thoughtfully designed residential communities that balance quality, functionality, and long-term value. With multiple successfully delivered projects across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Takmeel continues to expand its portfolio through lifestyle-driven developments that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors alike.

For more information, visit: www.takmeeldevelopment.com