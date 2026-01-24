Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Takmeel Developments breaks ground on Divine Al Barari, its AED 400 million residential development in Majan, Dubai.

As the project moves into the active construction phase, Takmeel remains committed to delivering high-quality residences that enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and contribute to the UAE’s position as a leading real estate destination.

“Breaking ground at Divine Al Barari marks the start of another milestone for Takmeel. Our goal is to deliver thoughtfully designed, high-quality communities that meet the needs of investors and residents, while reinforcing Dubai and the UAE as a leading force in the global real estate market,” commented Mian Asad Bashir, Founder and Chairman of Takmeel Developments.

The landmark ceremony, attended by senior management and project stakeholders, now marks the official commencement of work on Divine Al Barari, bringing Takmeel’s vision for the Majan development closer to reality.

“Breaking ground at Divine Al Barari is an exciting moment for all of us at Takmeel. I am proud of the team for bringing this vision to life. Every detail, from design to construction, is being managed with care to ensure quality, timeliness, and lasting value,” added Hamza Asad, Chief Executive Officer of Takmeel Developments.

Divine Al Barari will feature 291 residential units featuring duplex penthouses, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and studios. The development will also feature more than 30 lifestyle and wellness amenities, all designed to offer future residents a resort-style living experience.

Divine Al Barari is strategically located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road. Dubai’s latest project offers easy access to key destinations and overlooks iconic landmarks, including Al Barari, Global Village, and IMG Worlds of Adventure. It is also conveniently positioned between Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, enhancing its appeal for residents, investors, and frequent travellers.

With continued investment in residential and infrastructure projects, Majan, Dubai, stands out as a strategic location for developments such as Divine Al Barari. Handover of Divine Al Barari is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

About Takmeel Developments

Founded in 2017, Takmeel Developments builds on a legacy that dates back to 1995. The company is committed to delivering thoughtfully designed residential communities that balance quality, functionality, and long-term value. With multiple successfully delivered projects across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Takmeel continues to expand its portfolio through lifestyle-driven developments that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors alike.

For more information, visit: www.takmeeldevelopment.com