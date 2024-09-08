Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Taker, the leading company in restaurant technology solutions in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce the enhancement of Dook services, which now feature the Aggregation Service API. This strategic innovation is designed to empower restaurants to increase their sales through low-cost sales channels by collaborating with third-party applications and Super Apps. Dook enables restaurants to integrate with these leading platforms, significantly enhancing their ability to reach a broader audience and effectively boost their sales.

Dook strengthens the digital presence of restaurants by enabling third-party applications and Super Apps to display and promote their menus directly to customers. As restaurant sales increase, this solution helps restaurants reduce their marketing costs, providing them with an opportunity to reach a wide consumer base that relies on these applications in their daily lives.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Abdullah Alsaadi, Founder and CEO of Taker, said: “The enhancement of Dook reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and advanced solutions that meet the needs of the restaurant industry. Dook is no longer just a tool but a vital service that empowers restaurants to fully leverage the digital opportunities available in the market to achieve tangible growth in their sales.”

Dook’s introduction of Aggregation Service API is a response to the growing challenges facing the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia, providing restaurants with the necessary tools to achieve sustainable success in an increasingly complex digital environment. This product is part of Taker's broader vision to support innovation in the hospitality sector by offering advanced technological solutions specifically designed to adapt to the ongoing changes in this field.

-Ends-

About Taker

Taker is a Saudi Arabian company leading in the development of innovative technology solutions for the restaurant industry. Founded in 2019, Taker focuses on delivering products and services aimed at improving operational efficiency and increasing sales for medium to large-sized restaurants in the Kingdom.