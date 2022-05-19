The 2022 awards, based on rigorous audits and employee responses, recognise companies for their COVID-19 leadership and management strategies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, has been included among UAE’s Best Workplaces™ List for 2022. Recognised for its award-winning company culture by the team at Great Place to Work®, Takeda in the UAE was listed among the top small and medium sized companies to work for in the country.

Based on a rigorous audit of each participating company including employee feedback, the recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For AllTM workplace experience, inclusive of all employees.

“Driven by our underlying goal to deliver better health and a brighter future for all, at Takeda, our corporate culture is underlined by our people-first approach. We want to create exceptional people experiences by prioritizing our staff’s health, wellbeing and career development, while creating an inclusive, growth-oriented environment,” said Rodrigo Rodriguez, General Manager, Middle East Cluster, Takeda,

“Fundamentally, we want to bring out the best in our employees and empower them to achieve excellence. It is only when we bring the best out in our people, that we can serve our patients best. We are delighted to be featured among the Best Workplaces™ List 2022 as a testament to our dedication and unwavering commitment to serve our communities,” he added.

Takeda was also recognised as a Great Place to Work® in the Middle East and follows numerous other accolades for its award-winning corporate culture, including certification as a Global Top Employer.

How Great Place to Work® determines the Best Workplaces™ in the UAE

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Great Place to Work® identifies the Best Workplaces in the UAE by analyzing companies’ workplace programs and surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for ALL™. To be considered, companies must first be certified as a Great Place to Work® and are based in the Gulf Region. A Culture Audit document must also be submitted for analysis which provided a more in-depth review of the workplace culture for the past year.

FOR UAE and KSA Companies rank in two size categories: Small and Medium, and Large.

Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

About Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

