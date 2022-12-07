Trawl through Souq Waqif, explore the Pearl Diver Shop and hear tales from a local guide that paint a colourful image of Qatar’s past

Doha, Qatar: Mastercard unveils a series of local experiences set within the dynamic landscape of Qatar. From a traditional boat cruise to delving into the rich pearl diving history, Mastercard is inviting cardholders to explore the sights, sounds, and history of Qatar.

Take in the coastline of Qatar from a multisensory lens, aboard a traditional dhow cruise, as part of a Priceless experience offered by Mastercard. Guests can relish the three hours spent away from the bustling city, as they soak in views of the skyline and learn about the nation’s pearl diving past.

Setting the tone for the experience will be a savvy local host, who can share tales on the city and nation, as guests board the luxurious traditional wooden dhow. Once onboard, guests will be regaled with tales of pearl diving, as told by veteran diver Saad Esmail Al Jassim, whose engaging stories span the significance of pearl diving to the history of the nation, as well as his role in civil defense.

Once at the final destination of Al Safiya Island, guests can disembark to enjoy a savoury barbeque lunch. The rich flavours of the meal, paired with the picturesque island views and vivid tales of both hosts, ensures the experience is truly a Priceless one.

And that’s not all – calling to the culture vultures, is the Souq Waqif experience inclusive of a visit to the Pearl Diving Shop, that allows guests to pull back the curtain, for a glimpse into the past of the nation.

Starting the experience will be introductions made by a local influencer guide, to the history of Qatari pearl diving, told by Saad Esmail Al Jassim. They will hear tales that evoke visceral insight into the trade and its significance and receive a meaningful token underscoring the experience.

Following this, the guide will take guests through the historic district of Souq Waqif, home to handicraft, spice and garment stores, alongside a melting pot of restaurants and lounges. The souk shines a spotlight on traditional Qatari architecture dating back to the 20th century, adding to the historic relevance of the tour. A stop at the Souq Waqif Art Center is yet another highlight, as a cultural landmark of Qatar. Taking inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern art, the center brings to the fore, works of aspiring artists seeking to learn the fundamentals and techniques used in various art disciplines.

Offer: Traditional dhow boat cruise with a pearl diver

Price: USD 650 per couple

Duration: 3 Hours

Location: Corniche Street - Al Safiya Island

Dates: 25 November and 6 December

Offer: Souq Waqif experience inclusive of a visit to the Pearl Diving Shop

Price: USD 310 per couple

Duration: 2 Hours

Location: Souq Waqif

Dates: 21 November, 28 November, 05 December, 12 December

Notes

This offer is applicable for all Mastercard® credit and debit cardholders.

Bookings need to be made 72 hours in advance.

No refund will be made in case of a no-show.

Cancelation or amendments on/before 30 days will be charged at 50%, within 30-15 days will be charged at 75% and within 15 days will be non-refundable, for the Traditional boat cruise with a pearl diver experience.

Cancelation or amendments 1 day prior will be charged QR 1,000, for the Souq Waqif experience inclusive of a visit to the Pearl Diving Shop.

For the full list of terms and conditions, please visit Priceless.com/Qatar

To find out more about the offer or the ongoing Priceless Experiences served up by Mastercard, visit Priceless.com/Qatar

