Abu Dhabi: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The two entities are collaborating to introduce innovative and environmentally friendly technologies and services in solid waste management, including the establishment of a new Waste-to-Energy plant, with the aim of enhancing sustainability in the Central Asian country.

The signing of the MoU was followed by a bilateral meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri. The discussion centered on Tadweer's implementation of state-of-the-art technological solutions in Uzbekistan, with an emphasis on the integration of sustainable practices and the promotion of clean energy production.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director, and CEO of Tadweer, said: “Our commitment to innovation and eco-friendly solutions is exemplified by the introduction of a state-of-the-art Waste-to-Energy plant in Uzbekistan. The signing of this agreement serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and our shared dedication to a greener future. As we continue to build on the long-standing economic relationship between our two countries, we look forward to fostering environmentally sustainable practices on a global scale.”

Aziz Abduhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, said: “Huge attention is paid to improving the waste management field in Uzbekistan. The Memorandum signed with Tadweer is another effective step in this direction. Tadweer has extensive experience in the field of waste management. Within the framework of our cooperation, we have set ourselves such goals as the development of waste recycling infrastructure, collection and removal of solid household waste, sorting, processing, disposal, collection of landfill gas and improvement of electricity production management system. I believe that our cooperation will be meaningful in all respects”.

Under the terms of the agreement, the initial phase of the collaboration will commence with a feasibility study that examines waste management practices in the Navoi and Bukhara regions, as well as the Ferghana Valley in Uzbekistan. The results of this study will guide the subsequent implementation phase, which will involve the development of a waste collection and removal management system, as well as the sorting, processing, and disposal of household waste.

Additionally, efforts will be directed towards the extraction of landfill gas for electricity and heat generation, along with the installation of sorting lines in solid household waste factories and the establishment of plants for processing secondary raw materials, such as plastics, paper, glass, and aluminium.

Research suggests that proactive waste and resource management can limit global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by an impressive 15 to 20 percent, resulting in substantial environmental and economic advantages.

