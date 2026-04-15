Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tadweer Group has surpassed 200 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury across its entire operations, covering more than 13 million manhours worked by approximately 8,500 employees, subsidiaries’ staff, and service providers across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain. The milestone is a measurable outcome of a sustained, programmatic approach to workplace safety across a geographically dispersed, multi-site operation.

The result is underpinned by Tadweer Group's strategic health, safety, and environment programme, TadweerSafe 3.0. The programme advanced hazard identification and real-time incident reporting across all sites through digital automation, supporting timely and consistent intervention. A Behaviour-Based Safety programme has strengthened safety awareness across the workforce, reinforcing a culture where safe behaviour is consistent at every level of the operation.

At the foundation of the programme are Tadweer Group's ten Life Saving Rules, foundational safety standards built around the organisation's critical safety priorities. All employees and service providers undergo training on the Life Saving Rules as part of Tadweer Group's operational onboarding and safety framework.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services and Solutions and Executive Director of Crisis Management at Tadweer Group, said: "This milestone is the product of a workforce that has embraced safety as a shared value across every site and every role. The structure, the tools, and the standards we have built gave us the foundation. What this achievement reflects is an organisation that has made safety a way of working, and we remain committed to the vision of an injury-free workplace."

Tadweer Group's HSE management system is certified under ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System Framework.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In 2025, the organisation also launched Tajmee’e, a world-class, AI-powered waste collection service with the aim of building a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Emirate.

In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae.

Please refer to this link for the locations of Tadweer Group’s Recyclable Materials Collection Centres, collection points, Reverse Vending Machines, and more.

PRESS CONTACT:

Lateefa Rashid Al Mazrouei, Corporate Communications

lateefa.almazrouei@tadweer.ae