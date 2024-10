Dubai: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or the “Company”, DFM Symbol: TAALEEM), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio spanning 32 schools, today announced its financial results for the 12-month period ending August 31, 2024, with strong, double-digit top-and-bottom-line growth driven by the continued ramp-up in enrolment, coupled with enhanced economies of scale.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@lseg.com



Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.