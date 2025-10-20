Systemair set to be sustainability ambassador for Eurovent Middle East’s Next Generation Congress, set in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Systemair Saudi Arabia proudly announces the inauguration of its new, fully owned production facility in Riyadh. Spanning a land area of approximately 13,000 square metres, with a 9,000-square-metre factory, the new site marks a significant expansion of Systemair’s regional footprint and reinforces its long-term commitment to strengthening local manufacturing and supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial and sustainability ambitions.

According to the global management consulting firm IMARC Group, Saudi Arabia’s HVAC market size is expected to reach SAR 23.33 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.98% during 2025-2033. Western Region currently dominates the market, holding a significant market share of around 41.7% in 2024. Systemair’s investment in local production aligns closely with this growth trajectory, reinforcing its role as a partner in advancing sustainable, high-performance building technologies across the Kingdom.

Khalil El Ghazzi, Managing Director, Systemair Saudi Arabia, said, “Our expanding investments in Saudi manufacturing mark a significant milestone in Systemair’s commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. By strengthening local production and innovation, we are proud to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s journey toward industrial diversification and sustainable growth. These efforts enable us to meet the region’s increasing demand for reliable, energy-efficient ventilation solutions built to perform in the GCC’s extreme climatic conditions — delivering clean and healthy indoor air for homes, businesses, and industries alike.”

The new Systemair facility represents a major step in local manufacturing excellence. Designed with efficiency and flexibility at its core, the site includes dedicated zones for production, equipment servicing, and repairs. The facility will exclusively manufacture a range of ‘Saudi Made’ ventilation products, serving customers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the wider GCC — combining Systemair’s global expertise with local insight to drive regional innovation and support the realisation of Vision 2030’s industrial ambitions.

Morten Schmelzer, Head of Group Public Affairs, Systemair AB, said: “As a global company, we are deeply committed to advancing sustainability across all regions, from Europe to the Middle East, and to developing solutions that perform efficiently even under the world’s most demanding, high-ambient conditions. This expansion in Riyadh is a natural extension of that commitment, combining our global expertise with local innovation to deliver a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Building on this vision, Systemair Saudi Arabia will participate as a Sustainability Ambassador at the upcoming HVACR Next Generation Congress, organised by Eurovent Middle East and AMCA International, taking place on 28 October 2025 at the InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa. The company will showcase sustainability case studies from across the region and join expert panels highlighting the pivotal role of ventilation in national efforts to achieve energy efficiency and climate resilience.

About Systemair Saudi Arabia:

Systemair Saudi Arabia is part of Systemair Group, a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SAR 4.86 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,900 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007, and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.