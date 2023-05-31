Syrve MENA, an all-in-one restaurant management software provider, established a collaboration with the LDC Kitchen + Coffee (LDC) in Dubai automating the cafe's branches via progressive tech solutions.

Starting this month, Syrve will integrate its state-of-the-art restaurant management software system into 6 LDC cafes across Dubai City, transforming every aspect of its internal processes. Through Syrve's comprehensive solution, LDC will experience enhanced automation of cafe operations, including point of sale (POS), cloud system management, stock keeping, and AI forecasting. This sophisticated integration aims to reduce the risk of overstocking, increase service speed, empower seamless functionality, and simplify cost control for LDC.

"We are glad to collaborate with LDC Kitchen + Coffee and provide automation to its cafes in Dubai. Syrve's innovative technologies such as AI forecasting will help the venues grow fast and perform to the best of their ability. Syrve will support the cafe chain business scaling by cutting-edge solutions that allows LDC's team to save time and resources on routine administrative tasks," Alex Ponomarev, CEO Syrve MENA commented.

Florencia Beschtedt, F&B Director at LDC, added, "With the support of Syrve, we will unify all our LDC outlets through a single POS restaurant management system. Their progressive software and innovative tech solutions will elevate our speed of client service, boost our revenue, and enhance the overall customer experience."

This collaboration brings together Syrve's innovative technology solutions and LDC's commitment to exceptional culinary experiences, paving the way for a new era of efficiency and growth in the food and beverage industry in the UAE and the MENA region.

Syrve’s goal in this collaboration is to create remarkable, trusted tech that enables LDC to cut through the grind of every day and build a strong business advantage. Syrve's future strategy is to automate up to 80% of daily routines in the Food & Beverage industry in the MENA and across the globe. Syrve provides the most innovative software solutions according to the latest FoodTech trends, including FaceID, AI Forecasting, and a powerful Application Program Interface (API).

About Syrve

Syrve Global is a hospitality POS (point of sales) & ERP (Enterprise resource planning) provider headquartered in UAE. The company is aimed at providing the Food&Beverage businesses with cutting-edge tech to run their operations. The company is working on innovative solutions for the food service market worldwide (54+ countries) to automatize bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses. The group is operating across MENA and Europe with its operational offices in Dubai, London, Milan and the recently founded Cairo branch.

Caterer Middle East chose Syrve as one of the top Tech & Digital Pioneers 2023.

Syrve POS’S clients include famous local and global large restaurant chains and small businesses, such as Papa John’s, Baskin-Robbins, Carrefour, Yo Sushi, Gourmet Gulf, Le Pain Quotidien, Bulldozer Group, among others. The number of restaurants using Syrve solutions keeps growing daily and has already passed the number of 6000+ clients.

About LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC Kitchen + Coffee is a craft casual dining venue that is UAE home-grown and home-made. With a commitment to creating an inclusive space with an upscale menu, the café promises it is where “everyone has a seat at the table”.

By offering guests warm service, quality ingredients, impressive value for money and a passion for the craft that is unparalleled in today’s mainstream, LDC takes great pride in elevating specialty coffee alongside a diverse selection of familiar food favourites for those who savour excellence.

