Strategic positioning to support the growing demand for Cloud and AI deployments in MENA

$1 billion investment planned to scale data center capacity beyond 120 megawatts

DOHA: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s rapidly evolving digital transformation market has a new infrastructure player: Syntys. Spun off from Ooredoo, Syntys establishes itself as a standalone entity specialized in the design, construction and management of data centers, launching with a robust portfolio of operational facilities and ambitious expansion plans across the region.

Sunita Bottse (left), Chief Executive Officer, and Saad Sabah Al-Kuwari (right), Chief Commercial Officer, driving Syntys forward as a trusted partner for hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI-driven businesses.

This strategic move positions Syntys to capitalize on surging demand for data storage, digital services and processing in the MENA region, driven by the rapid growth of Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and a booming digital economy. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) data center market is expected to reach $7.23 billion in investments by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.14 percent from $4.05 billion in 2023, according to researchandmarkets.com.

Syntys addresses the region’s accelerating demand for digital infrastructure solutions by empowering businesses with seamless connectivity, optimized performance and industry-leading services. The company’s existing substantial network of data center assets, strategically located across five markets, provides a significant competitive advantage. Carved out from Ooredoo (an international telecom and communications company), Syntys, formerly known as Mena Digital Hub, establishes itself as a trusted partner for hyperscalers, AI-driven businesses and colocation wholesalers.

Having already received $552 million in funding from major Qatari banks last year, Syntys has the ambition to scale its data center capacity to more than 120 megawatts with initial capital of $1 billion, supporting both existing tenants and new clients from industries increasingly reliant on scalable and efficient IT infrastructure across the region.

Syntys’ established infrastructure and secured capital, combined with expertise in navigating local regulatory environments and securing essential resources like power and fiber optic connectivity, allow the digital infrastructure partner to quickly scale its operations. Its facilities are designed for reliability and efficiency, capable of handling diverse workloads ranging from general-purpose computing to advanced AI clusters.

At the helm of Syntys is Sunita Bottse who brings a strong track record in managing advanced Tier IV data centers and is backed by senior positions at Microsoft and SUPERNAP.

“The launch of Syntys is key to driving the future growth of the MENA region, allowing it to harness the rising demand for digital services and accelerate technological innovation across critical industries,” said Sunita Bottse. “As a trusted digital infrastructure partner, we empower both the private and public sectors with the essential resources needed to foster long-term digital transformation and sustained business success in today’s technology landscape.”

Syntys’ facilities are tailored to meet a variety of client needs. Hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Google benefit from Syntys’ build-to-suit and suite solutions designed to align with their specific operational requirements, while AI-focused businesses are supported with tailored infrastructure solutions optimized for high-performance workloads and advanced cooling solutions, ensuring seamless and efficient processing capabilities.

As governments in MENA increasingly prioritize localized Cloud Services and data sovereignty to strengthen digital infrastructure and support economic diversification, the demand for secure, scalable and compliant IT solutions continues to rise. The digital infrastructure provider also partnered with Iron Mountain, a global company that provides information management and storage services. This partnership allows Syntys to leverage Iron Mountain’s deep expertise in hyperscaler data centers to enhance MENA’s capabilities as a digital hub and drive the growth of AI-enabled data centers in the region.

"Our data centers are designed to address the industry’s evolving needs, ensuring that our clients benefit from maximum flexibility while adhering to the highest standards of security and reliability. By aligning with regional initiatives, Syntys is positioned as a key enabler of digital transformation across the region,” said Saad Sabah Al-Kuwari, Chief Commercial Officer of Syntys.

Syntys’ launch ushers in a new era for digital infrastructure in the MENA. By leveraging Ooredoo’s and Iron Mountain’s legacy and the deep expertise of its leadership team, Syntys is well-positioned to drive the region’s digital expansion. With a strong commitment to scalability, reliability and sustainability, Syntys plays a vital role in supporting economic and technological advancement through cutting-edge infrastructure solutions

About Syntys:

Syntys is a leader in physical and digital infrastructure services, specializing in the design, construction, and management of data centers. With a network of operational facilities across various markets in the MENA region, Syntys serves hyperscalers, colocation wholesale providers, and AI infrastructure deployments, enabling seamless digital growth in the region.