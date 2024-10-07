Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Synology, a leading provider of comprehensive enterprise solutions, has announced its involvement in the 2024 GITEX Global event.

Synology will showcase its latest products and solution developments at Stand H8-40, Hall 8, in three dedicated zones, covering its cutting-edge secure data storage and management, data security, and comprehensive smart surveillance system.

Michael Chang, Regional Manager of Synology, said “AI and digital transformation have become inevitable for businesses as data demands are growing rapidly. Synology solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s enterprises.”

Secure enterprise data storage: With the rapid advancements in AI, the demand for data storage and management have become inevitably critical. At GITEX, Synology showcases solutions tailored to different data storage and management needs, including PB-level storage, scalable units for future expansion, all-flash servers for high-performance environment, and more. Advanced built-in tools like Immutable Snapshots and WriteOnce shared folders are demonstrated at the event for businesses to enhance data protection against threats such as ransomware by simply having a single NAS server.

Data backup & disaster recovery: Aside from data storage and management, data protection solution is also highlighted at Synology’s GITEX booth this year. Synology offers a comprehensive suite of data protection solutions designed to provide full protection for Windows, Mac devices, Linux PCs, virtual machines, and even SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. To further protect data across multiple locations, Synology also showcases the upcoming data protection appliance, ActiveProtect Backup Appliance, providing centralized platform to monitor multiple backup servers and advanced data protection features like source deduplication and air-gap. Synology is positioned as a leader in the data management and protection, while also contributing to the broader discussion on the future of technology.

One-stop surveillance solution: Besides protecting crucial business data and providing recovery solutions, Synology also offers scalable, and cost effective end-to-end surveillance solution to help enterprises safeguard physical assets. This includes intelligent surveillance, a streamlined multi-site deployment Surveillance Station, and highly scalable storage solutions or TV wall setups. Additionally, with the Synology Camera, which offers high-quality, reliable 24/7 recording and built-in AI-powered recognition, organizations can detect people, vehicles, and space intrusions. For large-scale surveillance deployment, Synology also offers solutions like centralized management system for multiple servers and camera list import. All the features are demonstrated at the booth for businesses looking for modern surveillance solutions.

“We invite all organizations, channel partners, and industry associations to visit us at the Synology booth. Synology aims to showcase latest innovations while leveraging the event to strengthen our presence and expand our business footprint across the region. This is a great opportunity to understand how our innovative technologies can benefit your business and drive future growth.” Said Michael Chang, Synology Regional Manager.

Visit Synology at its stand in Hall 8-40, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 14 and 18, 2024.

Synology® at a glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

