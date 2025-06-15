As part of its commitment to fostering international partnerships in healthcare education and research, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain conducted a follow-up visit to the National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences (NTUNHS) in Taiwan this April following the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2024.

The delegation from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain led by Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery, and Dr Maryam Alaradi, Senior Lecturer in Nursing and Director of the BSc Nursing Programme, was received by senior representatives from NTUNHS, including Dr Li-Ju Lin, Director of the International and Cross-Strait Education Centre; Dr Yu-Ying Lu, Director of the Research and Development Centre; Dr Lai Ching Ting, Assistant Professor at the School of Nursing; and Mr Michael Lin, Executive Officer of the International Centre.

Over the course of the two-day visit, discussions focused on finalising the collaborative activities set out in the MoU including bilateral student placements, professional development for academic staff, and shared research projects that address global health priorities and strengthen nursing practice. The delegation also conducted an in-depth review of NTUNHS’s clinical training facilities, including the clinical simulation centre and the range of learning opportunities offered. The delegation commended the high standards of teaching and commitment to student-centred education, which align with RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s own pedagogical goals.

Upon her return, Professor Kathryn Strachan commented: “This visit represents a significant advancement in our strategic engagement with NTUNHS, a valued international partner. We are particularly focused on enhancing academic and research exchange programmes that enrich both faculty expertise and student learning as well as exposure to international health systems outside the Middle East.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain extends sincere appreciation to His Excellency Bob L.J. Chen, Representative of the Taipei Trade Office in the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with Vice Consul Ms Shadin Lu, for facilitating this visit. This initiative aligns with RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s strategic objective to deliver a transformative educational experience that prepares graduates with the skills, cultural awareness, and clinical insight required to lead in a dynamic and globalised healthcare landscape.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

