Dubai, UAE- Dubai’s Al Furjan neighborhood is set to welcome a striking new residential development as Symbolic Developments unveils Symbolic Zen Residences - a thoughtfully designed, AED 210 million project that blends modern luxury with the philosophy of mindful living. This launch marks the developer’s third project in Dubai and second within Al Furjan’s master community. It follows the overwhelming success of Symbolic Aura, which was sold out swiftly, and the ahead-of-schedule handover of their debut project Symbolic Alpha in Liwan which was delivered in just 14 months.

Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of the Speedex Group, has emerged as a developer that prioritizes more than just brick and mortar. With a sharp focus on community, well-being, and sustainability, the brand continues to build spaces that feel as good to live in as they look.

With Symbolic Zen Residences, Symbolic brings to life homes that nourish physically, emotionally and spiritually. Located along Al Asayel Street in Al Furjan, the project features just 82 exclusive homes, offering 2.5-bedroom apartments and 3.5-bedroom garden residences. The homes are fully furnished, Vaastu-compliant and feature closed kitchen, en-suite bedrooms, panoramic balconies, and expansive 12-foot ceilings that flood the spaces with light and openness. Adding to the sense of serenity are French windows, private garden terraces, and a floor plan that maximizes ventilation and views - all part of what Symbolic calls their “Zen Garden Residences” theme.

“At Symbolic, we don’t just build structures - we craft spaces that resonate with the way people truly want to live,” says Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group. “Each of our projects reflects our commitment to creating something genuinely meaningful places that promote well-being, foster a sense of belonging, and stand the test of time. Zen Residences brings that vision to life by offering not just luxury, but a lifestyle rooted in balance, comfort, and community. It’s about building homes people are proud to return to every single day.”

“We’ve designed Symbolic Zen Residences to stand out not just in aesthetics, but in the experience it offers residents,” adds Karan Arora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Symbolic Developments. “From 12-foot-high ceilings and panoramic balconies to a first habitable floor elevated 50 ft above ground, every element has been chosen to amplify comfort, privacy, and openness. It's a low-density community with just 82 homes each fully furnished, Vaastu-compliant, and equipped with smart home automation. Even the plot itself was carefully selected, a coveted corner plot with roads on three sides, offering unobstructed views and natural light from all angles. Emphasis on these minute details reflect how Symbolic Developments’ commitment to redefining what premium city living can truly be."

Symbolic Zen Residences is designed to be a wellness-focused sanctuary. The development includes temperature-controlled pools, a yoga and meditation deck, a jogging track, kids’ play area, a jacuzzi, and steam and sauna rooms. Residents can enjoy peaceful areas to relax, recharge, or connect with neighbors fostering a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere.

“Sustainability is woven throughout the project. As part of Symbolic’s broader commitment to green development, the residences include EV charging stations, smart energy solutions, and environmentally responsible materials; a forward-looking approach that aligns with the UAE’s growing emphasis on sustainable living”, affirmed Murtaza Moiz.

Strategically located just 2 minutes away from Discovery Gardens Metro Station, the development offers seamless access to Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Expo City, and major airports — making it ideal for both families and professionals. Retail showrooms on the ground floor add convenience, while the elevated podium level ensures privacy and quiet above the bustle of the city.

With Symbolic Zen Residences, Symbolic Developments continues to establish itself as a trusted name in timely delivery, architectural elegance, and community-driven innovation shaping a future where luxury and sustainability live in harmony.

About Symbolic Developments:

Symbolic Developments, a division of the Speedex Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate with a 35-year legacy, specializes in upscale real estate offerings. Focusing on premium residences within family-centric communities, they prioritize delivering top-notch homes that elevate residents' lifestyles. The name 'Symbolic' embodies their projects' fundamental ethos and purpose, signifying the potency of symbols in conveying intricate concepts, emotions, and aspirations. They believe developments should transcend mere physical structures, serving as emblems of our dedication to sustainable living, community integration, and holistic well-being.

www.symbolic.ae

Speedex Group:

Speedex Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate that has been making waves in the retail industry since its inception in 1991. The company was founded by Mr. Moiz Tayebali Lokhandwala, a visionary entrepreneur with a deep-rooted passion for quality and sustainability.

Speedex Tools, the flagship company under the esteemed Speedex Group, is a leading retailer, wholesaler, and distributor of tools, hardware, and home-improvement products in the U.A.E. With a legacy of over three decades, they have pioneered the comprehensive hardware store concept.

Unsfarms, an esteemed division under the Speedex Group, shares the same commitment to building a sustainable future for food production. Its mission is to deliver high quality, farm-fresh produce grown year-round in the UAE, right to your doorstep.

www.speedexgroup.ae