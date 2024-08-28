Riyadh, KSA – Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, will be at the Saudi Logistics Expo 2024, taking place from September 2-4. This premier event is Saudi Arabia's largest platform dedicated to supply chain, warehousing, and logistics, bringing together over 11,000 industry professionals and showcasing the latest in innovative technologies and solutions.

Swisslog will feature a dynamic demo of its cutting-edge solution, AutoStore, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience firsthand the efficiency and precision of automated storage and order processing. It integrates with existing infrastructures, effortlessly meeting the surging demand for rapid, precise, and reliable order fulfilment. As a leading global and regional logistics provider, Swisslog sets new standards in warehouse automation, keeping businesses competitive in the fast-evolving economy.

Projections indicate that the Middle East and Africa (MEA) automated materials handling market will reach over US$1,885 million by 2026, with Saudi Arabia holding one of the largest market shares in the region. Saudi Logistics Expo offers the ideal stage for Swisslog to showcase its holistic state-of-the-art warehousing and supply chain solutions designed to maximize space utilisation and streamline operations with sharper insights, faster services, scalability, and cost efficiencies for local industries. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to delivering future-proof solutions that meet the unique needs of its local customers, backed by a highly experienced local team and over 3,000 global experts.

Rami Younes, General Manager at Swisslog Middle East, commented: "As businesses in Saudi Arabia continue to expand and evolve, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable automation solutions has never been greater. We offer unmatched expertise in warehouse automation, driven by our dedicated local team and supported by our global network, in a market projected to reach over US$1,885 million by 2026, with KSA holding one of the largest shares in the MEA region. We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of our AutoStore system at the Saudi Logistics Expo, ideal for businesses looking to optimize space utilization, improve inventory management, and enhance order fulfilment accuracy.

For over 100 years, Swisslog has been solving the most complex intralogistics automation challenges. Its profile includes high-profile projects with Arvato Supply Chain, DB Schenker, Gucci, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Pepsi, and many more. In the region, Swisslog boasts an impressive client roster that includes industry titans such as Almarai, one of the largest vertically integrated dairy companies in the world. In the F&B sector alone, Swisslog has executed over 350 projects across 35 countries.

Additionally, Swisslog Middle East’s General Manager, Rami Younes, will discuss how automation enhances accuracy and speeds up warehousing operations in a panel discussion on September 3rd from 6:00 to 6:30 PM. He will also cover the scalability of these technologies, their financial benefits, and share real-world success stories.

Saudi Logistics Expo 2024 will be hosted at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 2-4, 2024. Swisslog invites all attendees to visit its booth at 4A24 to experience the AutoStore dynamic demo and learn more about how its innovative solutions can transform logistics operations.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.

