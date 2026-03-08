Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is bringing smiles to Yas Mall as iconic characters from its theme parks make special appearances, spread smiles and hand out gifts lifting spirits during this period.

With schools on break and families looking to spend time together, the heartwarming visits aim to bring joyful moments to the community while spreading the playful spirit that Yas Island’s theme parks are known for.

Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks continue welcoming guests daily throughout the season. Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi remain open, offering unforgettable attractions and experiences for visitors of all ages.

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, the vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W - Yas Island, Hilton Yas Island, and The WB™, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

