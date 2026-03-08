Abu Dhabi: Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company, has announced the expansion of its operations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in collaboration with the National Agricultural Center. The strategic initiative reflects Silal’s continued efforts to expand its footprint across the UAE while supporting local farmers, strengthening the marketing of Emirati agricultural products, and expanding access to markets.

The first phase of the initiative will begin in the Al Hamraniyah area of Ras Al Khaimah, where Silal will commence operations with farms in the area starting 9 March, as part of joint efforts to enhance the agricultural production ecosystem and enable farmers to improve productivity and market their products more efficiently.

The partnership aims to establish an integrated support framework for farmers that includes technical assistance, the application of best agricultural practices and inputs, and oversight of post-harvest handling and product marketing, helping improve product quality and strengthen competitiveness in local markets.

As part of the collaboration, Silal and the National Agricultural Center will also establish a dedicated crop collection center to facilitate the receipt, distribution, and marketing of agricultural produce. The initiative forms part of a broader integrated system designed to enhance the efficiency of agricultural supply chains across the UAE, support the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector, and contribute to the country’s national food security objectives.

H.E. Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said:

"This collaboration represents an important step in Silal’s journey to expand its operations across the UAE and strengthen integration across the agricultural ecosystem. Through our partnership with the National Agricultural Center, we aim to empower local farmers by providing the technical and marketing support they need to enhance their productivity and expand the presence of Emirati agricultural products in the market. In doing so, we contribute to the UAE’s broader efforts to strengthen and sustain its national food security ecosystem."

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agricultural Center, said:

"This collaboration reflects the Center’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to advance the UAE’s agricultural sector. By empowering local farmers through an integrated system that spans production, organization, and marketing, we aim to improve the quality of agricultural products and enhance their competitiveness in the market, while supporting the sustainability of the agricultural sector and the UAE’s national food security goals."

The initiative forms part of broader national efforts to develop the agricultural production ecosystem and food supply chains across the UAE’s emirates by strengthening integration across production, marketing, and distribution stages, supporting local farmers, and reinforcing the resilience of the agricultural sector in contributing to the UAE’s food security.

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify food sources and stimulate manufacturing and distribution in the agri-food sectors in the UAE and beyond. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialized knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

For more information, please visit: silal.ae

Follow Silal on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silaluae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silaluae/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilalUAE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilalUAE

About the National Agricultural Center

The National Agricultural Center is an independent federal entity established under Cabinet Resolution No. (118) of 2024. The Center develops and implements initiatives and programs to advance local agricultural production while enhancing quality and competitiveness, in support of national food security strategies and sustainable agricultural development goals. It implements a pilot operational model to support UAE farmers through farm-level services, post-harvest support, packaging, marketing, distribution of agricultural inputs, and awareness and extension programs.