Hong Kong, the global business hub in the southeast of China, also known as the Pearl of the Orient, offers vast opportunities for international investors and companies in the garment and textile sector.

With nearly a century of experience, Hong Kong’s clothing companies are renowned for their Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) expertise, supporting major global brands with high-quality garments delivered swiftly, an advantage for importers and retailers with demanding supply chains. The city’s garment sector now extends far beyond manufacturing, offering a comprehensive suite of services including fabric procurement, sales, quality control, logistics, design, and compliance with international regulations, making it a one-stop platform for professional solutions.

Hong Kong: global supply chain, sourcing hub

In recent decades, Hong Kong manufacturers have transitioned to higher value-added roles, embracing innovative design, brand development, and advanced logistics and sourcing. Notable examples include Cobalt Fashion, a major knitwear supplier in Hong Kong which sources production globally and provides end-to-end solutions, streamlining the journey from design to in-store delivery for international retailers, and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, which leads textile innovation, develops recycling technologies and partners with global brands to promote sustainability and industry change. These advancements help local brands expand globally and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a regional base for international apparel leaders.

Hong Kong has established itself as a major global supply chain and sourcing hub, offering deep expertise in sourcing, production management, and quality assurance. By leveraging worldwide supplier networks and robust logistics infrastructure, Hong Kong companies offer efficient, end-to-end supply chain solutions for a diverse global clientele. The city’s attractiveness is further enhanced by its appeal to international trading houses, major retailers, and premium designer labels, many of whom operate buying offices or partnerships in Hong Kong.

Daniel Lam, Regional Director of Middle East and Africa, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), said: “As a strategic connectorbridging the Chinese Mainland and the world, Hong Kong offers many strengths, including its free trade and investment regimes, a simple and low tax system as well as free flow of capital and goods, making it an ideal business and investment platform for all industries, including garment and textile.”

Lamadded: “International companies can leverage Hong Kong’s advantages, including its status as a global sourcing hub and leading supply chain and financial infrastructure, to expand their businesses to the wider China and Asia markets. The Council is the business community’s essential partner and with our extensive global network and events, we are helping businesses tap into these vast markets, enhance their global competitiveness and drive sustainable growth.”

One of HKTDC’s major focuses is to showcase Hong Kong as a global business hub across multiple industries, including garment and textiles.In line with this objective, HKTDC recently organised a business mission, leading a delegation of 14 garment and textiles industry leaders to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Cairo, Egypt.The visit provided deep market insights, facilitated high-level networking and identified actionable pathways for Hong Kong enterprises to expand into two of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Cairo: Egypt’s rising manufacturing powerhouse

In Cairo, the delegation focused on Egypt's evolving manufacturing ecosystem. Meetings with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE),theChina-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) highlighted Egypt’s robust framework for foreign investment.The team also held discussion with the Concrete Fashion Group, one of the region’s largest garment exporters and OEM partners for renowned global brands.

This mission reaffirmed the vast opportunities awaiting Hong Kong’s garment and textile sector in both the retail-rich GCC and the production-efficient Egypt. Dubai offers a dynamic and secure business environment for brand expansion, while Cairo provides a strategic platform for export-oriented manufacturing.

Through strategic partnerships, creative collaboration and smart market entry, Hong Kong’s industry leaders are well-positioned to leverage the synergies between the Middle East, North Africa region and Asia.

H.E. AmbassadorBaher Sheweikhi, Consul-General of Egypt in Hong Kong and Macao SARs said: "Egypt offers substantial opportunities for international investors, combining competitive advantages with access to vital global markets. This mission organised by HKTDC stands out as a particularly significant and dedicated business undertaking for Egypt, fostering connections between Hong Kong's garment and textiles industry leaders and Egypt's strategic partners. We intend to leverage this momentum to deploy similar missions across other sectors of mutual interest, thereby reinforcing the bilateral economic ties between Egypt and Hong Kong."

Dubai: Gateway to Gulf retail boom

Dubai, the commercial heart of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stands out as a resilient, fast-growing retail hub. The delegation visited several major retail groups, including Chalhoub Group, Brands For Less and Apparel Group, as well as the world’s largest shopping destination by footfall,Dubai Mall, gaining first-hand insights into retail logistics through warehouse tours and meetings.

The Councilhosted a luncheon to foster new partnerships, which was attended byMahesh Advani,Former Chairman of Dubai Textile Merchants Association (TEXMAS), along with severalimportant industry stakeholders. The delegation also met H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, andSultan Belshalat, Associate Director of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, who provided valuable briefings on regional geopolitics and labour market dynamics.

The delegation also visited Dubai Design District, a dedicated space to the creative economy, which is home to international fashion houses and Dubai Fashion Week.

H.E. Shaikh Saoud Almualla, Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates in Hong Kong, said the strength of the UAE’s retail and logistics sectors aligns well with the delegation’s deep expertise in design and supply chain management. He also noted that the mission had successfully highlighted opportunities for collaboration in fashion and garment sector.



H.E. Almualla said: "The UAE continues to be a dynamic and welcoming destination for global investors, offering world-class infrastructure, progressive economic policies and unmatched regional connectivity. We look forward to deeper cooperation between our economies and further engagement with Hong Kong’s progressive business community.”

Katherine Fang, Chair of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee and CEO, Fang Brothers Holdings Limited and Mission leader said: “Dubai has established itself as a sophisticated retail hub, with platforms such as Dubai Design District providing Hong Kong brands unparalleled opportunities to showcase their creativity, build partnerships and tap into the region’s dynamic lifestyle market. Meanwhile, Egypt enjoys strong investment incentives and strategic proximity to the Middle East, North Africa and European markets, as it emerges as a competitive production base that supports efficiency and long-term growth. This mission organised by HKTDC has opened new avenues for collaboration between Hong Kong and these two markets. I encourage Hong Kong industries, such as garment, textiles and electronics, to explore the UAE and Egypt as strategic base for expansion.”

