Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated Seamless KSA 2023 exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place from the 4th to the 5th of September. This premier event serves as a pivotal platform to delve into the future of the region's retail and e-commerce landscape. Swisslog will take centre stage, showcasing its groundbreaking AutoStore robotic storage and order processing solution.

With a commanding presence in the region, Swisslog boasts an impressive client roster that includes industry titans such as Almarai, one of the largest vertically integrated dairy companies in the world. Moreover, Swisslog's comprehensive suite of robotic and data driven solutions are strategically aligned with the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, a visionary roadmap championed by the Saudi Arabian government. This ambitious plan aims to diversify the economy, foster innovation, and cultivate sustainable growth across sectors.

At Seamless KSA 2023, Swisslog will captivate attendees with a live demonstration of the AutoStore, a digitalized robotic storage and order processing solution. This innovative solution integrates with existing infrastructures, effortlessly meeting the surging demand for rapid, precise, and reliable order fulfilment. According to market research, the e-commerce sector is projected to reach an astounding $57 billion by 2026, underscoring the imperative for organisations to reshape and elevate their operations.

Rami Younes, General Manager and Head of Sales at Swisslog Middle East commented, “Swisslog stands proud of our automation solutions, like AutoStore, which not only seamlessly integrate within established infrastructures but also harness the power of digitalization and robitics. Our focus at Seamless KSA 2023 centres on highlighting how Autonomous Mobile Robots and Artificial Intelligence can drive retail and e-commerce warehouses toward unparalleled success. We believe that we are at the forefront of transforming the region's logistics industry and our solutions align seamlessly with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which offers businesses a distinctive opportunity to participate in Saudi Arabia's burgeoning economy.”

Forward-thinking enterprises are increasingly turning to logistics and warehouse automation to optimise processes and enhance efficiency. Swisslog harnesses the potential of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-driven insights, and the immense capabilities of big data, to pioneer a new era of e-commerce and retail. According to market research, autonomous robots will potentially manage approximately 50% of all e-commerce orders by 2025, significantly slashing average order fulfilment times to 30 minutes by 2028.

Seamless KSA 2023 will be hosted at the esteemed Riyadh Front from September 4-5, 2023. To experience Swisslog's trailblazing automation solutions firsthand, attendees are invited to explore Booth AC22.

For further insights into Swisslog's extensive array of solutions, please visit https://www.swisslog.com/ or https://www.swisslog.com/ar-ae.

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.



www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com

