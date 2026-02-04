Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, a global leader in automated logistics solutions, is gearing up to connect with customers and partners at LogiMAT 2026, to share its latest portfolio updates and ongoing developments shaping warehouse automation.

With this year’s LogiMAT theme, “Passion for Details,” aligning perfectly with Swisslog’s precision-driven ethos, the company is set to present its bold vision under the umbrella message: “Ready for the Next.”

“’Ready for the Next’ is more than a slogan - it’s a commitment to supporting our customers’ ever-evolving intralogistics needs.” said Giulia Colombi, CEO of Swisslog EMEA. “At LogiMAT 2026, we’ll highlight practical solutions that combine automation expertise and advanced software to help businesses stay agile, profitable, scale efficiently, and manage complexity with precision.”

What to expect from Swisslog at LogiMAT 2026

Streamlined software: Swisslog will showcase SynQ, its warehouse management software designed to give customers greater transparency, faster decision-making, and more efficient warehouse operations. Visitors can learn how standardized solutions with built-in configuration, pre-configured templates, and standardized workflows enable rapid deployment, while providing the flexibility to scale and adapt as business needs evolve. Swisslog will also present its end-to-end SAP EWM software, supporting customers across implementation, integration, and full lifecycle management to ensure long-term operational performance and resilience.

Strengthened pallet ASRS portfolio: Swisslog will unveil the AgileStore roaming shuttle solution for the first time, marking a major expansion of its pallet automation capabilities. With this addition, Swisslog now offers one of the broadest Pallet ASRS portfolios on the market. The debut of AgileStore highlights Swisslog’s partnership with Eurofork and introduces a 4-way shuttle with full horizontal and vertical roaming, enabling optimal workload distribution and enhanced system resilience.

Next level cube goods-to-person (GTP): Swisslog will highlight leading-edge Cube GTP solutions, including advanced AutoStore High Throughput technologies. These innovations promise to accelerate goods-to-person operations while maximizing capacity - all within minimal footprints, making them ideal for high-density setups. Discover Swisslog’s advanced AutoStore High Throughput solution in their session - “From Grid to Great: SynQDriven AutoStore HTP” - and meet the team at Forum South, Hall 4, Booth 4C61 on 24 March at 10:30 am.

Interaction: LogiMAT is a chance to meet, greet, and engage – and Swisslog invites visitors to an immersive ItemPiQ experience that brings piece picking to life and demonstrates the future of fast, reliable picking.

Swisslog Intralogistics Lounge: For the first time, Swisslog will introduce its Intralogistics Lounge, a live studio environment featuring expert conversations and thought leadership sessions. Attendees will gain unique insights into practical perspectives on the intralogistics market, customer challenges, and real-world applications.

Beyond the tech demonstrations, Swisslog’s expert team will show how their industry and solution focus, paired with their robust software ecosystem, drives measurable results for businesses aiming to stay agile, efficient, and competitive in today’s fast-moving market.



Join Swisslog at Booth B41 in Hall 1, March 24-26 2026, in Stuttgart, to experience the future of intralogistics first-hand and learn how Swisslog supports customers in staying ‘Ready for the Next’.



In addition, Swisslog’s parent company - KUKA - will present its AMR portfolio at the event. Visitors will be able to explore a live showcase featuring over 600 square meters of mobile robots and a six-axis robot. Attendees can ‘Feel the Flow of Automation’ with KUKA at Stand B61 in Hall 8.

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com