Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Swiss International School Dubai, the emirate’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, and one of the only two boarding schools in the region, is joining the ranks of the world’s finest schools, with its admission onto the revered Spear’s 100 Schools Index.

UK-based Spear’s is a media and wealth management advisory company aimed at ultra-high net worth individuals. Each year it produces indexes listing the very best providers of a range of services, from legal and tax advice to travel and education.

And now, the bustling Al Jaddaf School joins just 14 other schools across the MENA region in making the latest Spears list.

In adding the 1800-pupil school to its highly prized index with Top Flight’ status, Spears said, “Unique in Dubai, SISD is the only school to offer three language streams (German, French and English). It is also one of the few schools in the UAE to offer boarding. Located on the Creek, there are touches of its Swiss heritage, with climbing walls, sailing, a ski club and a strong focus on STEM subjects. Academically selective but inclusive, the school is a hub of internationalism.”

Ruth Burke, School Principal and CEO, says, “Recognition of this calibre stands as a powerful testament to the hard work all our staff and wider school stakeholder community have put into making our very special school stand out - thank you one and all. Ambitious in our curriculum, holistic and pedagogical approaches, we have an unrivalled position in the local landscape and beyond. For our students and staff, as well as the wider school community, we can be proud of all that has been achieved in our seven years of operation and excited by the prospect of the next stages in our school’s development."

About Swiss International School in Dubai

Global in outlook, bilingual in approach, Swiss in culture, and yet firmly rooted in the local community of Dubai - that’s Swiss International School in Dubai, or SISD.

The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD), Dubai’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, opened in 2015, and is the largest Swiss school outside Switzerland.

The school is a leading international day and boarding school where future generations are inspired to become confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, properly prepared to embrace all the opportunities and challenges life presents.

With a diverse student body of 1800 pupils comprising more than 100 different nationalities, the school believes the next generation of international citizens will need to be dynamic, flexible and linguistically ambitious. With this in mind, SISD offers immersive bilingual programmes in either of the Swiss languages of French and German, but also a strong English programme with foreign languages. For students who don’t wish to pursue a fully bilingual programme, there is a unique STEAM programme for all children from age 4-11 years. SISD stands out as one of only a handful of educational establishments globally classified as an IB Continuum school, which means it offers International Baccalaureate education to pupils from age 3 to 18.

Offering day school, weekly or full-term boarding options, this leading educational institution offers state-of-the-art STEAM education, and has world-class sporting facilities, too.

The school has laid out its B.E.S.T. Values, as follows:

Bilingual

A unique international and multilingual environment provides students with authentic exposure to English, French, German and Arabic. Students in the immersive bilingual programmes learn to communicate, think and reflect in two different languages. As global citizens, SISD celebrates diversity, promoting all languages and cultures with equal respect.

Excellence

SISD staff believes in maintaining high standards and aspire to be the best they can be. A spirit of enquiry, encouraging both creative and critical thinking is fostered.

Sustainability

Students and staff believe that social, cultural, economic and environmental awareness prepare us to play our part in shaping a better future, both for ourselves and for those around us. The school campus is eco-friendly, winning international acclaim and awards for using less energy to create a comfortable and healthy environment.

Together

In the school’s international community, we know that we are at our best when we all work together. We view active participation in the community, from the most local to the most global, as the foundation of a valuable life.