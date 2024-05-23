Dubai, UAE: Swiss GRC, a leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, has launched its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, in the Middle East. Tailored to the region's unique needs, this move is part of Swiss GRC's strategic expansion, with a new branch and operational office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

Swiss GRC distinguishes itself with a user-friendly interface, modular options, and the adoption of new technologies like Generative AI and advanced analytics. The local data center offers on-premise and cloud deployment options. The GRC Toolbox, fully available in Arabic, provides configuration-powered customization for quick implementation. The attractive pricing model includes unlimited user access, allowing organizations to easily scale across all three lines of defense.

To support its regional operations, Swiss GRC has invested in a local entity and local data center in the UAE, ensuring compliance with operational requirements. The GRC Toolbox, now available in Arabic with right-to-left language support, offers a fully localized experience. This platform consolidates all GRC activities and regulatory requirements, catering specifically to the Middle East market.

Understanding the Middle East market and complex regulatory landscape Swiss GRC is well-positioned to serve the region effectively. The company already boasts a customer base across the Middle East, addressing unique challenges with local data residency, crucial for both government entities and the private sector.

Looking ahead to 2024, Swiss GRC plans significant investments in the MENA region. These include developing and launching the complete GRC Toolbox in Arabic, training channel partners, engaging in marketing initiatives, and expanding its workforce in the Dubai office.

“We are very excited to offer our services in the Middle East region,” said Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC. “Our solutions are tailored to this region, and the GRC Toolbox is a testament to that, being the GRC software fully in Arabic designed specifically for MENA brands.”

Rajeev, General Manager, MENA & APAC, added, “The Middle East has a complex regulatory landscape, and we believe Swiss GRC can help entities navigate it safely. This expansion comes at the right time, and we are looking forward to establishing a strong base in the region.”

About Swiss GRC AG:

Swiss GRC began as a concept for a information security management solution over 25 years ago. The initial idea developed into a comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, reflecting the evolving needs in this field. The company, Swiss GRC AG, was established in 2016 with a vision of integrating various GRC aspects into a seamless, digital platform. This vision led to the development of the GRC Toolbox, a software solution that has been continuously improved and expanded with new features and modules, such as operational resilience, third-party risk management and contract management and predefined content and reports. Swiss GRC has been recognized for its meaningful approach and excellence in the field, including receiving multiple ISO certifications and the kununu Top Company Seal in 2024. This journey from a security management solution to a leading GRC solutions provider demonstrates Swiss GRC's commitment to evolving and adapting to the dynamic demands of modern corporate governance.

www.swissgrc.com