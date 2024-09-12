Dubai, UAE: Swift Day Surgery Centre, one of Dubai's leading healthcare facilities, has been awarded the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, recognising its commitment to delivering world-class patient care and maintaining the highest standards of organisation management. The accreditation is a testament to the centre’s continuous efforts to ensure patient safety, quality healthcare, and operational excellence in line with international benchmarks.

Joint Commission International is a globally recognised authority on healthcare quality and patient safety. Their accreditation is awarded to organisations that meet stringent performance standards across a variety of patient care and management domains. Swift Day Surgery Centre underwent an extensive evaluation process, demonstrating compliance with JCI’s rigorous requirements in areas such as patient care, leadership, infection prevention, and more.

Commenting on the achievement, Karan Rekhi, Managing Director of Swift Day Surgery, stated, “Being accredited by Joint Commission International is a significant milestone for us. It reinforces our dedication to providing the highest standard of care to our patients and maintaining a culture of excellence throughout our organisation. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our entire team, and we are proud to be recognised on a global level for our healthcare quality and safety standards.”

This accreditation affirms Swift Day Surgery Centre’s position as a trusted provider of healthcare services in Dubai, that offers advanced outpatient treatments. Specializing in minimally invasive laser procedures, the center ensures swift, pain-free processes with high success rates, reflecting Biolitec's renowned legacy in laser technology innovation continuously striving to uphold and exceed international standards in all aspects of its operations.

With the JCI accreditation, patients can be confident that Swift Day Surgery Centre adheres to the highest levels of healthcare quality and safety, reaffirming its role as a leader in the UAE's healthcare industry.